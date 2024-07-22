These are the hottest wings in New Jersey

Found 'em. And they are HOT.

A few weeks ago, we were talking wings on the morning show and the owner of Marleys Gotham Grill in Hackettstown called the show. He challenged us to visit and try the hot wings.

It was great meeting Bruno who opened the restaurant in 2009.

He's got tremendous pride in his craft, his partners, and his staff.

He was beaming as Jodi and I dove in with our friends Bob Williams and his wife Kathleen to the multi-course meal.

We started with the meatball pizza and then took on the wings.

I can say after asking for the hottest they have, it was the hottest wing I've ever eaten. Yes, I finished it. Yes, the wing won the contest.

The top of my head started to sweat and the slow heat consumed my mouth. Have to say though, through the heat, the taste was excellent.

The wing is named "Devil Went Down to Georgia" and it's one of 350 wing flavors offered by the Main Street restaurant and bar which is open until 2 a.m. on weekends.

This is a must-stop if you are in the Hackettstown, Warren County area.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

