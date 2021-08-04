20 of the BEST wings places in New Jersey are right here!

If you're a huge wings fan like I am, you want to know where the best places are in New Jersey to get them fast and furious when you want them, especially if the game's about to start.

One of the many great things about wings is the protein you get in each tasty wing or mini drumstick without a shred of carb which is great if you're doing a Keto diet.

So when you want great wings these are the best places to go and get them.

What's great about this list is that it comes from the people who actually eat there and recommend them as opposed to relying on the taste of a paid food critic. So check it out, find a place and enjoy! Mangia!!!

Cindy Zwicker

Chicken Town Toms River ! We love Eddie’s chicken wings and fried chicken and ribs and the whole menu!

Mike Devlin

Jug Handle Inn, Cinnaminson NJ!

Terry Higham

Newark international airport. Every plane has them

Trev; Always the wiseass"

Robin Bickell Thompson

Don't laugh but 7-11's are pretty darn good!

Chris Swendeman

Chicken or the Egg… LBI… Hands down

Stephen Rzucidlo

Pic-a-lily

Stephen Siegel

Pjs

Stephanie Moore

Pic on 206 or Golden Nugget Berlin!!

Bob Giaquinto

Kaminski’s in Cherry Hill

Kenneth Jensen

Enzo’s Jackson NJ

Mark Maher

Zupkos

Domenick Stellato

Dominic’s tavern

Keith Vena

Hooters (Princeton)!! And the view is very lovely too!!!

Scott A Tanker

Old causeway

Manahawkin

Geo Feo

Doyle’s in Barnegat

Jason Ruvolo

Jays Elbow Room

Jill Connerton

Nino’s wings with the long hot peppers. So great.

Rich Pawlak

Pete's Steakhouse Tavern in Hamilton

Monica Bansky

John and Molly’s

