20 of the BEST wings places in New Jersey are right here!
If you're a huge wings fan like I am, you want to know where the best places are in New Jersey to get them fast and furious when you want them, especially if the game's about to start.
One of the many great things about wings is the protein you get in each tasty wing or mini drumstick without a shred of carb which is great if you're doing a Keto diet.
So when you want great wings these are the best places to go and get them.
What's great about this list is that it comes from the people who actually eat there and recommend them as opposed to relying on the taste of a paid food critic. So check it out, find a place and enjoy! Mangia!!!
Cindy Zwicker
Chicken Town Toms River ! We love Eddie’s chicken wings and fried chicken and ribs and the whole menu!
Mike Devlin
Jug Handle Inn, Cinnaminson NJ!
Terry Higham
Newark international airport. Every plane has them
Trev; Always the wiseass"
Robin Bickell Thompson
Don't laugh but 7-11's are pretty darn good!
Chris Swendeman
Chicken or the Egg… LBI… Hands down
Stephen Rzucidlo
Pic-a-lily
Stephen Siegel
Pjs
Stephanie Moore
Pic on 206 or Golden Nugget Berlin!!
Bob Giaquinto
Kaminski’s in Cherry Hill
Kenneth Jensen
Enzo’s Jackson NJ
Mark Maher
Zupkos
Domenick Stellato
Dominic’s tavern
Keith Vena
Hooters (Princeton)!! And the view is very lovely too!!!
Scott A Tanker
Old causeway
Manahawkin
Geo Feo
Doyle’s in Barnegat
Jason Ruvolo
Jays Elbow Room
Jill Connerton
Nino’s wings with the long hot peppers. So great.
Rich Pawlak
Pete's Steakhouse Tavern in Hamilton
Monica Bansky
John and Molly’s
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
