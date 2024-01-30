Here are the best wings in NJ: South Jersey edition

Last week, we built a list of the best burgers in New Jersey and broke them down into regions: North, Central, Shore, and South.

A listener called last week and said Huddy's Inn in Colts Neck has the best burger. After the article was posted, Producer Kristen got an email from Nick in Colts Neck saying Huddy's burgers are good but they have the best wings.

Who doesn't love a great wing?

475705413 bhofack2 loading...

One of the best in New Jersey is a place in South Jersey. The Pic-A-Lilli Inn is on Route 206 in Shamong, Burlington County.

It's been a few years, but when the kids were younger, we had a family and friends paintball battle and wrapped up the day at Pic-A-Lilli's.

The wings were memorable for sure.

So let's start with South Jersey. Here are the places where you get your wings:

Carmine's Italian Restaurant in Atlantic City

The Jug Handle Inn in Cinnaminson

Charlie's in Somers Point

Dominics Tavern in Bellmawr

The Golden Nugget Tavern in Berlin

Check out this landmark Jersey shore breakfast and lunch spot Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom