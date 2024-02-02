The best wings in New Jersey: Jersey Shore edition
I know it's the middle of winter. And yes, we are still four months from Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the Jersey Shore summer.
But it's not too early to start thinking about the shore and the summer vacations that are ahead.
And with so many New Jerseyans living full-time in the fourth region of our state, it's critical to make sure you know where to get the best wings!
Burger 25 in Toms River
Benny’s Pizza in Spring Lake Heights
Val's Tavern in Rumson
Chicken or the Egg in Beach Haven
Leggetts Sand Bar in Manasquan
