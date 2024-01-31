The best wings in New Jersey: Central Jersey edition

Wings are a staple of many weekend diets with friends, family, or just a quick snack.

Jersey has some of the best wing stops in the country. So many that we have to break down the list from our listeners by region.

Today we're focused on the central part of the state where you can find dozens of great wing places.

Remember, real wings are eaten with a bone. Please, please, please, teach your kids how to eat a wing properly.

Wings are not a one-bite and throw it into the placet. You gotta get the meat all off the bone. The bone should be cleaned completely when finished.

It's a pet peeve of mine when observing people eating wings when they bite the meaty parts and leave the best meat closest to the bone, discarded on the plate.

Here is where you can find the best wings in Central Jersey according to you:

Ellery’s in Middlesex

Marcello’s Pizza Grill in Hamilton Square

Tim Kerwin’s Tavern in Middlesex

Court Jester in Freehold

