The best wings in New Jersey: North Jersey edition

It's time for the third installment of the "Best Wings in Jersey".

Although many of us will travel for great food, we're all busy, so it's easier to find a place locally.

Chicken wings and vegetables on wooden table gbh007 loading...

After discussing one of the next snack/appetizer/fun protein meals around with our audience, we have a list. Of course, the list was a bit big for just one post, so we broke it down by region to be convenient for you.

Here are five great wing places in "real" North Jersey.

In case you're not sure which region of Jersey you live in, I made it easy, click HERE.

The Committed Pig in Morristown

Blue 42 in Elmwood Park

Marley’s Gotham Grill in Hackettstown

Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom