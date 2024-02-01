The best wings in New Jersey: North Jersey edition
It's time for the third installment of the "Best Wings in Jersey".
Although many of us will travel for great food, we're all busy, so it's easier to find a place locally.
After discussing one of the next snack/appetizer/fun protein meals around with our audience, we have a list. Of course, the list was a bit big for just one post, so we broke it down by region to be convenient for you.
Here are five great wing places in "real" North Jersey.
In case you're not sure which region of Jersey you live in, I made it easy, click HERE.
The Committed Pig in Morristown
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings in Clifton
Sharky's Wings & Raw Bar in Clifton
Blue 42 in Elmwood Park
Marley’s Gotham Grill in Hackettstown
Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.