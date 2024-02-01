The best wings in New Jersey: North Jersey edition

The best wings in New Jersey: North Jersey edition

(Canva)

It's time for the third installment of the "Best Wings in Jersey".

Although many of us will travel for great food, we're all busy, so it's easier to find a place locally.

gbh007
loading...

After discussing one of the next snack/appetizer/fun protein meals around with our audience, we have a list. Of course, the list was a bit big for just one post, so we broke it down by region to be convenient for you.

Here are five great wing places in "real" North Jersey.

In case you're not sure which region of Jersey you live in, I made it easy, click HERE.

The Committed Pig in Morristown

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings in Clifton

Sharky's Wings & Raw Bar in Clifton

Blue 42 in Elmwood Park

Marley’s Gotham Grill in Hackettstown

Awesome one-of-a-kind old school eatery in South Jersey

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

More Spadea on NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Filed Under: NJ Wings
Categories: Bill Spadea, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM