12 spots in New Jersey to get the best wings

As we discussed on Monday, I had the hottest wing ever over the weekend at Marley's Gotham Grill in Hackettstown.

Got me thinking about some of the great wing places across our state.

Everyone has a favorite place to get hot, sweet, spicy, savory wings for dinner, the house party, or the big game.

Producer Kristen's go-to are the wings at Chucks in Princeton, actually called Chucks Spring Street Cafe.

I've been to many on the following list from our listeners, but not all, yet. Remember to do your best to spend money on our local family "main street" businesses whenever you can.

Beacon 70 in Brick

Star Tavern in Orange

Pic-A-Lilli Inn in Shamong

Holy City Publick House in Gloucester City

Nellie's Place in Waldwick

The Galley Pizza & Eatery in Asbury Park

Dadz Bar & Grill in Lumberton

WildFlowers Too in Yardville

Dominic's Tavern in Bellmawr

The Golden Nugget Tavern in Berlin

The Thirsty Turtle in Cranford

