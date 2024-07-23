12 spots in New Jersey to get the best wings
As we discussed on Monday, I had the hottest wing ever over the weekend at Marley's Gotham Grill in Hackettstown.
Got me thinking about some of the great wing places across our state.
Everyone has a favorite place to get hot, sweet, spicy, savory wings for dinner, the house party, or the big game.
Producer Kristen's go-to are the wings at Chucks in Princeton, actually called Chucks Spring Street Cafe.
I've been to many on the following list from our listeners, but not all, yet. Remember to do your best to spend money on our local family "main street" businesses whenever you can.
Beacon 70 in Brick
Star Tavern in Orange
Pic-A-Lilli Inn in Shamong
Holy City Publick House in Gloucester City
Nellie's Place in Waldwick
The Galley Pizza & Eatery in Asbury Park
Dadz Bar & Grill in Lumberton
WildFlowers Too in Yardville
Dominic's Tavern in Bellmawr
The Golden Nugget Tavern in Berlin
The Thirsty Turtle in Cranford
Corleone's Old Fashion Tomato Pie & Pizza in Hamilton
