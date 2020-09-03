Did this happen in Jersey? No. But if you agree with this man who surprised everyone at a local town council meeting in Nebraska maybe you should be next to speak up here.

After all in a quick glance at various New Jersey restaurants’ online menus I found endless examples of the same scourge here that brought this brave man to his feet in Lincoln. Ander Christensen just was not having it anymore. It was time someone made a stand. The emperor has no clothes. And boneless chicken wings ARE NOT WINGS.

Check out this hysterical video where he performs a lucid takedown of the lie we’ve all been living under and why he says it matters.

I’m sure of a few things. He either did this on a dare, or he’s been dying to do standup comedy and there just aren’t enough clubs in Lincoln, Nebraska. Either way, this is the cause and the video America needed right now. When everyone else is stupidly fighting over whether a very real pandemic is real and who had grabbed more women against their will between the two major presidential candidates, this is the dumb argument we need to be having just for comic relief.

I pray Ander Christensen comes up with a new cause like this every month and brings his faux outrage to the city council of Lincoln. And of course to YouTube.

