How to save those garden hot peppers

I love hot peppers. My friend John brings us fresh long hots out of his farm every summer.

He taught me the simple trick to keeping them and making sure you have hot peppers to add to steak, chicken, sandwiches, pizza...You name it - all year long.

We didn't grow peppers in the back yard garden this year and with a yet-to-be-located hole in our fence, a deer got in and ate all the lettuce and green beans.

So long hots coming next year!

That said, there's a simple process for the peppers to preserve and prepare them for a delicious accompaniment to a future meal.

Take the long hot and with a sharp knife, cut small rings until you get all the way to the stem. If you are concerned about all the heat transferring to your hands, here's a pro iip: wear kitchen gloves — cuz, yup you will feel the heat.

Start placing the cut peppers (I left the seeds for extra heat) into a small jar.

Every inch and a half of height I sprinkled some Celtic sea salt. When it reached the top, I crushed the pile down into the jar. Then I slowly added extra virgin olive oil.

Every half inch of oil, I stopped and continued to crush the pile down to eliminate the air bubbles.

So that's it: cut the peppers and put 'em in a jar with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt.

I'm gonna let the oil and salt soak in and try the peppers in 30 days. I'll keep you posted on the best time to eat as we go through the year.

Another pro tip: buy your EVOO from California as they have the highest standards for what is considered extra virgin olive oil. Many states allow for a blend up to a certain percentage.

