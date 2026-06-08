No cushion as NJ nears drought emergency before summer has even started
⚠️ All of South Jersey is now classified in severe drought conditions despite recent rain.
➡️ The state has recorded below-average rainfall in 22 of the last 25 months.
🔴 Officials warn New Jersey could face mandatory water restrictions if conditions worsen.
The Garden State is worryingly on the precipice of another extreme drought this summer.
All of South Jersey is now in a severe drought despite recent thunderstorms, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. North Jersey isn't far behind.
It's been in the works for a while; a drought warning was issued in December. For months, residents have been urged to conserve water. The state as a whole has experienced below-average rainfall for 22 of the last 25 months, even including historic snowstorms this winter.
"This is one of the driest two-year periods on record in New Jersey, going back to the late 19th century, thus the concern. We have no room for error, no cushion," said State Climatologist David Robinson.
New Jersey drought warning could lead to mandatory restrictions
Summer isn't usually the time to pull out of a drought, according to Robinson. That means New Jersey is teetering on the edge of mandatory water restrictions with the hottest months ahead.
Gov. Mikie Sherrill could issue a drought emergency if the situation worsens. That would carry state-mandated water restrictions. Lawns, gardens, golf courses, pools, car washes, farms, wildlife, and much more would be impacted.
Recent extreme drought fueled wildfire danger and drained reservoirs
In June 2024, drought concerns began as rainfall slowed and then stopped. It didn't rain once that October, the driest October since recordkeeping began in 1895. The parched state finally emerged from its drought in June 2025.
Along the way, the Jones Road Wildfire burned through 13 square miles, or more than 15,300 acres, of Ocean County forest and land. As pillars of smoke rose above the landscape, around 3,000 residents were forced to evacuate the apocalyptic scene.
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The lack of rain also dried up major New Jersey reservoirs. In Howell, the Manasquan Reservoir fell below 50% for the first time in 30 years.
A look back at NJ's dire drought situation at the Manasquan Reservoir
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
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Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5