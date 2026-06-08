⚠️ All of South Jersey is now classified in severe drought conditions despite recent rain.

➡️ The state has recorded below-average rainfall in 22 of the last 25 months.

🔴 Officials warn New Jersey could face mandatory water restrictions if conditions worsen.

The Garden State is worryingly on the precipice of another extreme drought this summer.

All of South Jersey is now in a severe drought despite recent thunderstorms, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. North Jersey isn't far behind.

It's been in the works for a while; a drought warning was issued in December. For months, residents have been urged to conserve water. The state as a whole has experienced below-average rainfall for 22 of the last 25 months, even including historic snowstorms this winter.

"This is one of the driest two-year periods on record in New Jersey, going back to the late 19th century, thus the concern. We have no room for error, no cushion," said State Climatologist David Robinson.

This Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 image shows the Wanaque Reservoir is in Ringwood, N.J. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) This Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 image shows the Wanaque Reservoir is in Ringwood, N.J. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) loading...

New Jersey drought warning could lead to mandatory restrictions

Summer isn't usually the time to pull out of a drought, according to Robinson. That means New Jersey is teetering on the edge of mandatory water restrictions with the hottest months ahead.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill could issue a drought emergency if the situation worsens. That would carry state-mandated water restrictions. Lawns, gardens, golf courses, pools, car washes, farms, wildlife, and much more would be impacted.

Jones Road Wildfire seen from Forked River4/22/25 The Jones Road Wildfire seen from Forked River on April 22, 2025. (Listener submitted) loading...

Recent extreme drought fueled wildfire danger and drained reservoirs

In June 2024, drought concerns began as rainfall slowed and then stopped. It didn't rain once that October, the driest October since recordkeeping began in 1895. The parched state finally emerged from its drought in June 2025.

Along the way, the Jones Road Wildfire burned through 13 square miles, or more than 15,300 acres, of Ocean County forest and land. As pillars of smoke rose above the landscape, around 3,000 residents were forced to evacuate the apocalyptic scene.

READ MORE: Delaney Hall fight grows after new arrests

The lack of rain also dried up major New Jersey reservoirs. In Howell, the Manasquan Reservoir fell below 50% for the first time in 30 years.

A look back at NJ's dire drought situation at the Manasquan Reservoir Photos capturing the impact of New Jersey's drought situation from both ends of the Manasquan Reservoir back on Nov. 20, 2024. At the time, water levels at the reservoir dropped below 50% capacity for the first time in 30 years. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom