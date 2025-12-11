Surprise statewide drought alert warns New Jersey to conserve water
💧 New Jersey issues a drought warning as the state nears its second consecutive winter drought.
💧 Reservoirs and groundwater levels are falling statewide, except along the Jersey Shore.
💧 Officials warn that continued dry conditions could mean another year of water restrictions.
New Jersey could face another year of water restrictions and high wildfire risk as the state verges on its second winter drought in a row.
A drought warning has been issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection. It's the last alert level before an emergency is declared and residents are ordered to conserve water.
Last fall, the Garden State saw the driest October on record — that's since 1895 — and the most severe drought since 2002. Real relief only came with March rains.
New Jersey has seen rain since then; severe thunderstorms in July led to emergency flooding and even killed two women in Plainfield.
The question that climatologists are asking is whether this is a new drought or a continuation of last year's.
Dry December in New Jersey
Overall, there has been below-average rainfall each month over the last 15 months, except for May and July. That's led to at least abnormally dry conditions throughout most of New Jersey.
A few areas are experiencing a severe drought, including Salem County in South Jersey and the Atlantic Highlands region in North Jersey.
Only the shore is in good shape. That's thanks to storms like Hurricane Erin, which caused moderate erosion at nine beaches in September.
For the rest of the state, reservoir levels in North Jersey are low and worsening, and groundwater levels are low statewide.
What a drought warning means for you
The good news for residents is that there are not yet any mandatory water restrictions.
“While there are currently no mandatory restrictions in place, it is up to each of us to take precautions now and do our part by conserving water use in and around our homes and businesses," Gov. Phil Murphy said.
It's also late fall, so less water will be used to water lawns and fill pools than during the summer.
Still, residents are urged to conserve water in other ways. That includes only running dishwashers and washing machines when they're full, using commercial car washes that recycle water, and checking pipes for leaks after thaws.
