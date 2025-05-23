I have authored articles on this site about the oldest restaurants in New Jersey and in my research, the oldest schools in New Jersey popped up.

I was intrigued by the history of these schools and the continuing education that they provide. History.com and NorthJersey.com provided valuable information.

In the 1700s, New Jersey schools were operated primarily by churches and most of them charged tuition. Free education was provided for the working and poor class.

Old Schoolhouse, Mount Holly

The oldest one-room schoolhouse in the state is still standing at the Old Schoolhouse in Mount Holly. Built in 1759, it now serves as a museum and hosts community events. The history of that one-room schoolhouse is significant and tells the story of life here in New Jersey in the 1700s. It is a great trip to take the family.

The first school that is still in operation today is Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, New Jersey.

Rutgers Preparatory School, School Yard

The school was founded in 1766 as Queens College Grammar School. How they overcame the Revolutionary War, a Civil War, two world wars, the depression, and various plagues to continue operation is nothing short of amazing and historic.

In Livingston, Newark Academy still operates and was founded in 1774.

The original building was burned to the ground by the British Troops in 1780. The school moved and had since opened new locations throughout New Jersey. In 2024, Newark Academy celebrated its 250th anniversary.

The oldest operating public high school in New Jersey is Columbia High School in Maplewood.

Columbia High School, Maplewood, New Jersey

According to NorthJersey.com, Columbia High School is the 17th oldest high school in the country. The history of the school goes back to the early 1700s and the school was a resource for farm families. A small 20-by-30-foot structure was built, and records indicate repairs to the schoolhouse in 1787.

These are some of the oldest schools in New Jersey. They have amazing stories and are rich in history. Share their New Jersey history and stories with your students.