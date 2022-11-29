Police: NJ men stole thousands of dollars in jackets
PARAMUS — Police have arrested three young men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in high-end winter gear from a Ski Barn store along Route 17.
Around noon on Nov. 23, Paramus police got a call from a Ski Barn employee who reported that it appeared the same three men who pulled off a “hit and run” theft at the store a week earlier were back.
Police said in that incident about $12,000 worth of jackets and parkas — from labels Canada Goose and Moose Knuckles — were stolen.
When officers arrived, 19-year-old T'kai Smokes-Davis, of West Orange, was arrested first, after police said he assaulted a store worker who tried to intervene.
Nephihah Hamilton, a 20-year-old Newark resident, was spotted running along Route 17 northbound, until police from Paramus and Ridgewood caught up to him and arrested him.
Andrew Estrada, an 18-year-old Flanders resident who first gave police a phony name (Anthony Thulin) was seen running south along the highway and was arrested near a Panera restaurant.
While in custody, Smokes-Davis was linked to a previous theft involving 44 Michael Kors handbags from an Off Fifth Avenue Outlet store in Paramus.
Those bags were worth a collective value of $6,500. He was charged with an additional count of shoplifting.
All three men have been charged with second-degree counts of shoplifting, as well as resisting arrest — a disorderly persons offense.
Smokes-Davis also faced two counts of second-degree robbery, as well as possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (brass knuckles).
Estrada was additionally charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
