Police: NJ men stole thousands of dollars in jackets

PARAMUS — Police have arrested three young men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in high-end winter gear from a Ski Barn store along Route 17.

Around noon on Nov. 23, Paramus police got a call from a Ski Barn employee who reported that it appeared the same three men who pulled off a “hit and run” theft at the store a week earlier were back.

Police said in that incident about $12,000 worth of jackets and parkas — from labels Canada Goose and Moose Knuckles — were stolen.

T’kai Smokes-Davis NJ trio accused of shoplifting thousands in Ski Barn merch (Paramus Police, Bergen County Sheriff's Office) T’kai Smokes-Davis (Bergen County Sheriff's Office) loading...

When officers arrived, 19-year-old T'kai Smokes-Davis, of West Orange, was arrested first, after police said he assaulted a store worker who tried to intervene.

NJ trio accused of shoplifting thousands in Ski Barn merch (Paramus Police, Bergen County Sheriff's Office) Nephihah Hamilton (Bergen County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Nephihah Hamilton, a 20-year-old Newark resident, was spotted running along Route 17 northbound, until police from Paramus and Ridgewood caught up to him and arrested him.

Andrew Estrada Anthony Thulin Bergen County Sheriff's Office) Andrew Estrada (Bergen County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Andrew Estrada, an 18-year-old Flanders resident who first gave police a phony name (Anthony Thulin) was seen running south along the highway and was arrested near a Panera restaurant.

While in custody, Smokes-Davis was linked to a previous theft involving 44 Michael Kors handbags from an Off Fifth Avenue Outlet store in Paramus.

Those bags were worth a collective value of $6,500. He was charged with an additional count of shoplifting.

All three men have been charged with second-degree counts of shoplifting, as well as resisting arrest — a disorderly persons offense.

Smokes-Davis also faced two counts of second-degree robbery, as well as possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (brass knuckles).

Estrada was additionally charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.