The story that got Spadea choked up — #SpeakingRecovery

"Adapt and Overcome" was a term I heard often in the Marines. The entire training is based on adapting to adverse circumstances and overcoming obstacles. Amazing how much I learned at Parris Island is applicable today.

As I do every month, I joined my friends at Relevance Behavioral Health for a serious conversation about helping people fight and yes, defeat addiction.

Today, my co-host Daniel Regan and I were truly blessed to be joined by a strong voice for recovery, and a key staff member at Relevance, Alicia Circle. Alicia is the embodiment of victory. She tells her story with such strength and passion that there were several times during the broadcast where I got choked up. From her personal experience to the impact on her parents, this is one story you do not want to miss.

Watch this month's episode of #SpeakingRecovery here:

#SpeakingRecovery is recorded LIVE on Facebook video at 10:15 a.m., the first Wednesday of every month, at Facebook.com/NJ1015. It's available as a podcast on the New Jersey 101.5 app, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts, and most podcast services.

