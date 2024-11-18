‘The Rock’ seen at NJ Target, here’s more celebs who shop there

A few days ago, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprised a lot of shoppers at a Target in Clifton, New Jersey. He popped up with a crew to hand out some gifts and gave a little pre-holiday cheer.

Now granted, The Rock has a relationship with Target as they are exclusively carrying his line of skincare products for men.

But did you know there are plenty of celebrities who seem to love Target even though they can afford to shop anywhere?

Here’s a handful of the rich and famous who have been known to shop there.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

If it weren’t for her conservatorship case, we might have known this, but according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the “Toxic” star visited Target 80 separate times in 2018 alone. Someone loves that red bullseye.

Ariana Grande (Seen below on the right)

"Wicked" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

A star of the upcoming movie musical “Wicked” has been spotted before in a NYC Target with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. Hmm, did the cashier say, “Thank you. Next?”

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

She once did a Target outing in Studio City, California, with her whole family and brought along a ton of security.

If you want to attract a lot of attention, bring a full security detail. If you don’t, just dress down. You know, sunglasses and a simple, inexpensive hoodie like the kind you’d find at…Target.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP loading...

Alba, like Dwayne Johnson, partnered with Target to carry her Honest line, but she’s always been a customer.

"I am personally a huge fan of Target," she shared on the store's corporate blog. "It's a one-stop shop for everything!"

Steve Carell

Britain Despicable Me 4 photo call Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP loading...

Another huge fan is “The Office” star Steve Carell. He was once quoted in O magazine saying that Target is a place where “I cannot leave without making at least a nominal purchase."

Kim Kardashian

The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP loading...

Someone who seems to scream ostentatiousness loves a bargain. About a year and a half ago, she posted pics of a Target excursion with her daughter, Chicago West. She wrote, “Love a Target day with my Chi Chi,” so it’s clearly an ongoing thing.

Michelle Obama

Election 2024 Georgia AP loading...

She doesn’t need the savings. But something lures former First Lady Michelle Obama back to Target time and again.

Former President Barack Obama was once quoted in an Associated Press interview saying, “One thing Michelle loves to do is shop at Target.”

There are many others. People like Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Nicholas Cage, Heidi Klum, Jennifer Garner and more.

