The NJ school districts with the most substance abuse cases

You might be surprised to find out what school district had the most drug and alcohol cases in 2017-18. According to the State Department of Education and reported in the Lakewood Patch, number one is none other than Freehold Regional in Monmouth County , which had 148 cases. Paterson City in Passaic County was second, with Elizabeth City, Passaic City, and Jersey City rounding out the top five.

Freehold Regional also had the highest increase reported, followed by Elizabeth City, Jackson, Old Bridge, and Kingsway Kingsway Regional (Gloucester County). Cherry Hill Township, Hopewell Valley Regional, Pleasantville, Jersey City, and Atlantic City showed the biggest decreases.

More from New Jersey 101.5