My deepest hopes as beloved Jackson NJ school closes for good

The new school year has begun. And for the first time in about two decades, Jackson Township in Ocean County has only five operating public elementary schools.

That is because the decision was made to permanently close and sell the Sylvia Rosenauer Elementary School, due to dramatic changes in the state funding formula, a large budget shortfall, and changing demographics. It is one of many unfortunate cuts to district programs, staff, and transportation options this year.

As you may know, I am a proud product of the Jackson School District. 13 years at Holman Elementary School, McAuliffe Middle School, and Jackson Memorial High School. It was a great education and a wonderful childhood.

Even though I did not attend Rosenauer, I was there all the time as a kid for special events, camps, etc. So many of my middle school and high school friends went there. In addition, as an adult, I have appeared almost annually at their PTA's career day event, to talk to students about my job as a meteorologist.

NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow at the Rosenauer Elementary School during a career talk in 2023 NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow at the Rosenauer Elementary School during a career talk in 2023 (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Like many Jackson alumni, I am devastated at the closure. Situated right in the middle of the Brookwood 1 neighborhood, Rosenauer was the smallest of the township's elementary schools. At last check, I believe they only had two classes per grade level. However, its size fostered an incredibly tight community among the students, teachers, and parents. I can not imagine their heartbreak.

For the 2024-25 school year, those assigned to Rosenauer were dispersed among Jackson's other elementary schools. Friends were split up. Teachers and surroundings were brand new. Kids who used to walk to school now have to board a bus to travel miles away.

A Very Special Event

I am happy to see that Jackson Township officials are commemorating the decades-long legacy of Sylvia Rosenauer School and allowing families some closure, by hosting "A Walk to Remember" celebration this Saturday, September 21st from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event will feature photos and memories, a ceremony (at 2 p.m.), a group photo, and one last opportunity to walk the halls and playground of the school. The event is free and open to the public.

For the record, I fully empathize with the incredibly frustrating position the NJ Department of Education has forced onto Jackson Township. At the same time, let me share four of my deepest hopes as the school closure rocks the town and begins a new era for area families.

Keep Sylvia Rosenauer's Legacy Alive

Rosenauer Elementary School opened as Brookwood Elementary School in 1962. The first principal was ... Mrs. Sylvia Rosenauer.

Because of her long tenure, tremendous success, and loving guidance as both teacher and administrator, the school district renamed the facility in Sylvia's honor when she retired in 1978.

I truly hope the town and the district find some other fitting way to memorialize not only the school, but also Mrs. Rosenauer. She has been a household name in Jackson for decades. And her memory and legacy deserve preservation just as much as the school that beared her name.

Keep Traditions Intact

Similarly, I hope there are plans to keep Rosenauer's school traditions alive.

The mascot was one of the coolest ever: The Rosenauer Roadrunners!

As I mentioned, my personal favorite tradition there was Reading Arts Day. Special guests talk about their careers in the morning. Followed by a schoolwide game show in the afternoon. It was easily one of the students' favorite days of the year.

Staff at the Rosenauer Elementary School in Jackson Staff at the Rosenauer Elementary School in Jackson (Jackson School District) loading...

Strive for a Responsible New Owner

I'm not sure either the township or the school district have any say in who ultimately buys the land and the building. But it is important to note that it is right in the middle of a residential neighborhood. Hopefully the new owners and any construction projects respect that.

Overview map of the Brookwood 1 & 2 neighborhoods and Rosenauer Elementary School in Jackson, N.J. (Google Earth) Overview map of the Brookwood 1 & 2 neighborhoods and Rosenauer Elementary School in Jackson, N.J. (Google Earth) loading...

Fix the Finances

I truly believe that most of the school district's financial crunch was completely out of their control. Desperation called for drastic cuts, and I respect the district administration and Board of Education who had to make those decisions.

Having said that ... Jackson does not have any more schools to sell. Elementary classrooms are now bursting at the seams. Bussing has been pared down to the bare minimum, as required by law. Non-tenured personnel have been scaled back significantly townwide.

I really hope all these measures put the district's checkbook back on track. Because it is very clear the tolerance for additional cuts and drastic measures is practically zero.

Fare thee well, Rosenauer Elementary School. Thank you for more than six decades of wonderful Roadrunner memories.

Most cost-efficient school districts in New Jersey These are the most cost-efficient school districts in the state of New Jersey. Based on 2022-23 school year budget and enrollment figures, these districts spend the least per student. We only included districts with at least the state average enrollment of about 2,000 students.

We also included the district's ranking among its peers based on district type and size.

Click here for a list of the most expensive districts. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.