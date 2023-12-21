This was named the best pizza in New Jersey

Everybody in New Jersey will argue with you about pizza, about what style is the best and which pizzeria is the best. Now, Reader’s Digest has thrown their two cents in, naming what they believe to be the best pizzeria in New Jersey.

No, it’s not Razza, the legendary Jersey City joint that frequently gets national and even international accolades, the one the New York Times said was the best pizza in New York.

So, what pizzeria was crowned as the best in the state by Readers Digest?

Reader’s Digest says the best pizza in New Jersey is found at Brooklyn Square Pizza.

Here’s what Reader’s Digest had to say:

Time to get a little saucy with this Jackson pizza joint's best-seller, the Upside Down Square, a Sicilian-style pie absolutely dripping with chunky tomato sauce atop a pillowy crust. Said sauce is a recipe passed down from the owner's Italian grandmother and made with hand-crushed tomatoes for a blend that is not too sweet, not too sour, and totally tasty. While you're in the Italian neighborhood, maybe you'll find yourself wondering: What is a macchiato exactly?

I ate at the one in Jackson, and it was amazing; they now also have locations in Toms River and Manalapan.

How did Reader’s Digest whittle down the list in each state? This is how they describe it

We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses.

Sounds a little sketchy, doesn’t it? But, what the heck, these rankings are just done for fun (and clicks).

50 of the best holiday lights displays in New Jersey It's the most wonderful time of the year! We love seeing our neighborhoods light up for the holidays, which is why we invited our listeners to submit a photo of their holiday display for a chance to win $1,000. If you submitted a photo and don't see it here, DON'T WORRY! You're still in the running for the grand pize. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom