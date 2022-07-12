An angry teenager picked a fight with a police officer at Six Flags Great Adventure and ended up in handcuffs, according to Jackson police.

Two Jackson officers were already at the park working security on July 10 when they got a call about a fight in progress in the Boardwalk area. When they got there, they say they found an angry male teen that was "highly agitated."

Jackson Police Sgt. Fred Meabe says the teen started yelling he was "going to fight, and did not care."

The teen is then accused of pushing one of the responding officers and a "brief physical interaction ensued."

After a brief struggle, the teen was placed into custody.

Officers did not know the suspect was underage at the time of the incident, saying he was uncooperative and refused to provide any information.

After being changed with aggravated assault on a police office, obstruction and resisting arrest, the teen was released to a family member pending a court hearing.

The suspect and the officer both sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

This incident comes a week after a woman fought with police after refusing to leave Six Flags Hurricane Harbor as the park was closing. The woman is charged with repeatedly kicking two officers, spitting at one of them and trying to bite an officer's ankles.

