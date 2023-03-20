The NJ fried chicken places you need to know about

Another chicken franchise is coming to New Jersey with Raising Cane's planning to open in Deptford. This will be their fourth location planned as they will also be going into Cherry Hill, Burlington, and Marlton. I've had their chicken while on vacation in Ohio, and they are pretty good.

Lately, when people think of fried chicken, it's usually from a franchise establishment like KFC, Popeye's, or Chick-Fil-A, which is opening another location; but there are several great chicken places throughout the Garden State that may not come to mind but should.

Chicken Town is a great place for fried chicken, and they also support the police. The one in Tom's River is owned by Jersey rocker Eddie Testa, and has gotten a lot of votes on my poll.

Chicken Town in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) Chicken Town in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

"Chicken town has to be the longest establishment in Toms River and that's for a reason"

Giulio Poli

Royal Farms of East Greenwich (Photo: Google Maps) Royal Farms of East Greenwich (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Royal Farms, the new convenience store on the block in New Jersey, also hangs its hat on its chicken.

Here are some other places for great fried chicken in New Jersey that you may not have thought of:

Acme of Bordentown (Photo: Google Maps) Acme of Bordentown (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

"Acme. It’s at the deli. They usually market it as "cheap chicken"

Chris McKelvey

Seoul Fried Chicken of Edison (Photo: Google Maps) Seoul Fried Chicken of Edison (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

"Seoul Fried Chicken (in Edison) has not only the best-fried chicken but the overall best chicken sandwich"

Jason VR

Columbus Farmer's Market (Photo: Google Maps) Columbus Farmer's Market (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

"The Chicken Coop" in Columbus Farmers Market.. Columbus NJ"

Kevin D. Hill

Urban Chicken of Montclair (Photo: Google Maps) Urban Chicken of Montclair (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

"Urban Chicken in Montclair!!"

Carolyn Dee

Chicken Holiday of Ewing (Photo: Google Maps) Chicken Holiday of Ewing (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Misty McBride

ShopRite of East Windsor (Photo: Google Maps) ShopRite of East Windsor (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

It was always Chicken Holiday but ShopRite is pretty good!

Gloria Manchester

King Wing of Hillsborough (Photo: Google Maps) King Wing of Hillsborough (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

King Wing Hillsborough

Thomas Baldinger

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.