The NJ fried chicken places you need to know about
Another chicken franchise is coming to New Jersey with Raising Cane's planning to open in Deptford. This will be their fourth location planned as they will also be going into Cherry Hill, Burlington, and Marlton. I've had their chicken while on vacation in Ohio, and they are pretty good.
Lately, when people think of fried chicken, it's usually from a franchise establishment like KFC, Popeye's, or Chick-Fil-A, which is opening another location; but there are several great chicken places throughout the Garden State that may not come to mind but should.
Chicken Town is a great place for fried chicken, and they also support the police. The one in Tom's River is owned by Jersey rocker Eddie Testa, and has gotten a lot of votes on my poll.
"Chicken town has to be the longest establishment in Toms River and that's for a reason"
Giulio Poli
Royal Farms, the new convenience store on the block in New Jersey, also hangs its hat on its chicken.
Here are some other places for great fried chicken in New Jersey that you may not have thought of:
"Acme. It’s at the deli. They usually market it as "cheap chicken"
Chris McKelvey
"Seoul Fried Chicken (in Edison) has not only the best-fried chicken but the overall best chicken sandwich"
Jason VR
"The Chicken Coop" in Columbus Farmers Market.. Columbus NJ"
Kevin D. Hill
"Urban Chicken in Montclair!!"
Carolyn Dee
Chicken Holiday!
Misty McBride
It was always Chicken Holiday but ShopRite is pretty good!
Gloria Manchester
King Wing Hillsborough
Thomas Baldinger
