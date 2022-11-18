Finally! The Royal Farms in Brick has an opening date

In what Brick Mayor John Ducey said it the “most anticipated opening in the history of Brick,” the Royal Farms convenience store and gas station at the intersection of Rtes. 70 & 88 in Brick now has an opening date.

The opening date is scheduled for Dec. 8, according to the Asbury Park Press Brian Roche, director of human resources at Royal Farms, told APP, "We are excited to begin serving Brick and the surrounding area."

It's funny; a year ago our former producer, Joe Votruba, wrote a post for this website asking when the completed store was going to open . Little did he know that it would be another year! At the time Joe wrote his piece, the story was that Royal Farms was having trouble staffing its first Ocean County location (they have 15 other stores in New Jersey, mainly in South Jersey, although they do have one in Manville).

The Brick Board of Zoning Adjustment approved the plan for the store in 2018, so it’s been four years in the works; other delays had to do with crosswalk changes in the area.

Royal Farms will join the battle royale that is the New Jersey convenience competition joining other stalwarts like Wawa, Quick Chek, and 7-Eleven as well as newer entrants like Farm Stores.

Royal Farms is known for its fried chicken, but it has food you would expect at a convenience store like burgers, hot dogs, breakfast sandwiches, subs, and other sandwiches. Beverage-wise, they offer all sorts of coffee drinks, cold beverages, and milkshakes.

Staff training is scheduled to start on Nov. 29 and then the much delayed grand opening on Dec. 8.

