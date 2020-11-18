We have "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU" and now comes "Law & Order: Chickentown." The owner of the Chickentown in Brick, in an move to show his support for the police, changed the look of the shirts he and his employees wear to display the thin blue line flag on the back of them.

According to George Thomas's post in the "Growin' Up in Brick, NJ (60's 70's 80's and 90's)" Facebook group, Floyd, the restaurant owner, has always happily supported the police and made the uniform switch to show that support. Thomas said in the post that he has known Floyd for a long time and that he is a "good man."

I love this win-win! It's also great show of support for police at a time when positive press about law enforcement is hard to find. It's also a great way to get positive press for Chickentown in Brick.

Not everyone thought it was such a nice gesture though. Thomas says in his post that Floyd told him one customer canceled their order because of these shirts. Floyd didn't back down though, quite the contrary in fact.

"He said he doesn’t want business from people who do not believe in law and order and or who do not support Law Enforcement Officers," Thomas said in the post.

As well he shouldn't!

Floyd, his chicken and his shirts have gotten lots of support on social media. Check out some of these comments from the Facebook post showing their support.

Roberta Staples Cartwright: "Good for him - to bad for the ex customer."

Joan Sorrentino Krakovsky: "Love Chicken Town for about 30 years and Floyd and his staff are good people and I support the blue!!! #boxerlovetoo."

Eric Haugh: "Great guy and great food!"

