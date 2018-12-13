The new most expensive home for sale in New Jersey is in Mahwah

Surprisingly, the home that currently claims the title of “Most Expensive For Sale in New Jersey” is not in Alpine like the last time we checked in. The new leader is in Mahwah and is available for a cool $29.5 million.

What do you get for all that money? Well, start with 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms among 9,000+ square feet. The home also comes with a stable with indoor riding area, an outdoor soccer/football field, massage room, a private spa for the master bedroom, and gym. Did I mention it’s on 46 acres? If you’re trying to figure out whether or not you can afford it, Zillow estimates your monthly mortgage payment (with 20% down) to be $115,000 a month plus taxes .

More from New Jersey 101.5