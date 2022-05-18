The New Jersey restaurants we miss the most
As hard enough as it is to open a business in New Jersey, double that when you open a restaurant. I've owned two coffee houses at the Jersey Shore and I can definitely see why 60% of restaurants fail within the first year. When you factor in a pandemic and extra tough restrictions, those numbers get even higher.
It's one thing when a restaurant fails in the first year because we hardly got to know them, it's another when long-established places like Spirito's in Elizabeth closed their doors after nearly 100 years.
Among the victims of the pandemic was the landmark Fireplace Restaurant in Paramus, which had been opened in 1956 only to close its doors last year. We also bid farewell to two Ruby Tuesday restaurants, including the one in the Monmouth Mall.
When places like these close they take a little piece of us with them. So many family dinners, celebrations, first dates, milestone moments have taken place there that those memories will be embedded in our brains long after these establishments have bid us farewell.
Of course, let's not forget the food that we'll miss as well. What I would give for an authentic slice of Yankee Tower meatloaf! Fortunately, comedian Julia Scotti who grew up in Fairview gave me the recipe.
But the Yankee Tower was more than just the meatloaf. It was where my father and I would eat every Friday night and talk football. It was those conversations that took place when I was in eighth grade and high school that I see now when I talk football with my sons.
So I asked my following: If you could bring back a New Jersey restaurant and perhaps a mean there, which would it be and what would you like to eat?
Gail Morrone
Cristina’s Pizzeria in Union City
Jimmy Givens
Peterson’s Sunset Cabin in Lakewood. Has been closed for about close to 50 years. EXCELLENT food and their steaks to die for!
Giulio Poli
Yankee Tower/ meatloaf
Neil Oleary
Mastori’s Diner
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=332553568873756&set=a.225904366205344&type=3
Linda Lee Lucas Huston
Cinelli's
Marylouise Henning - Kizis
Howard Johnson's, All you can eat Fish Fry
https://www.facebook.com/AsburyCircle/photos/a.498201140299247/2215120441940633
Vini Lopez
Moms Kitchen in Neptune. Pizza
Chrissy B Harris
Pals Cabin West Orange
If you like mushroom soup they had the best. I loved their hamburgers.
https://www.facebook.com/WeirdNJ/photos/a.10150140200505158.396333.10150138894325158/10152891239380158/
Lisa Egan
Clam Hut in the highlands!!
Rich Gunning
The old Olga's. 73 & 70
Deborah Mai
Bennigans
Tom Barney
When I was stationed at FT Dix for basic we got paid once a month ((1968) we always celebrated by going to Genos. Much better than Mcdonald's.
Steven Keller
My wife and I agree... Tracey's Nine Mile House in Little Ferry. We'd both order the Steak Sandwich with French Fried Onions. We were also married there.
https://www.facebook.com/BergenCountyPaperBoy/photos/a.105320406537676/475073816228998/?type=3
Lynn Miller
BT bistro. Route 1 south. West Windsor. Bobby Trigg was the chef. His crème Brule was the best.
Jane Marks Biunno
Larison's Turkey Farm in Chester, NJ. I would order my favorite meal of the YEAR...Turkey dinner & Larson's made it Wonderfully.
Jean Marie Costigan Kreitz
Spiritos , Elizabeth !
Lucille Marie
Coach and four at exit 8 entrance to NJ turnpike. ..Hightstown had delicious London broil..
Keith Vena
Fireplace Restaurant (Paramus NJ) - Charcoal Broiled Cheeseburgers and Sliced Steak sandwiches
Rich Carucci
Old Judge In S . Hackensack
Helen Khorosh
Steak & Ale! Miss that place.
Kelly Shannon
Casa Dante in Jersey city. I miss the veal franchise
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=518969480025742&set=pb.100057380831366.-2207520000..&type=3
Tony Pasqua
THE FLAGSHIP, RT 22 Union, NJ. I’d Order the Prime Rib !
Lisa Egan
Mayfairs pizza in Woodbridge I think it was! Omg the best ever! I think Mulberry Street is there now
Va Nessa
The ORIGINAL - Olde Silver Tavern!
Lucille Marie
Moms restaurant rt 33 Hightstown delicious lasagna also where I first met my husband to be for lunch...
Michael G Davis
The lamp post diner Anglesea, NJ.
Erin Murray Hunt
The Circus Drive-in in Wall. A true CLASSIC
Jill Zutty
Tre Piani, Princeton Forrestal Village
Jerry Rubino
Dish in Passaic Park.
Mike Darkwater
The Thirsty Mallard in Waretown N J great place with great food, now vacant after being sold out to an Irish restaurant that didn’t make it very long in that area. Best spinach salad and steamed clams, and good menu, also had antique duck decoys and sneak box boat. Very cool setting inside .
