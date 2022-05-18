The New Jersey restaurants we miss the most

As hard enough as it is to open a business in New Jersey, double that when you open a restaurant. I've owned two coffee houses at the Jersey Shore and I can definitely see why 60% of restaurants fail within the first year. When you factor in a pandemic and extra tough restrictions, those numbers get even higher.

It's one thing when a restaurant fails in the first year because we hardly got to know them, it's another when long-established places like Spirito's in Elizabeth closed their doors after nearly 100 years.

Among the victims of the pandemic was the landmark Fireplace Restaurant in Paramus, which had been opened in 1956 only to close its doors last year. We also bid farewell to two Ruby Tuesday restaurants, including the one in the Monmouth Mall.

When places like these close they take a little piece of us with them. So many family dinners, celebrations, first dates, milestone moments have taken place there that those memories will be embedded in our brains long after these establishments have bid us farewell.

Of course, let's not forget the food that we'll miss as well. What I would give for an authentic slice of Yankee Tower meatloaf! Fortunately, comedian Julia Scotti who grew up in Fairview gave me the recipe.

But the Yankee Tower was more than just the meatloaf. It was where my father and I would eat every Friday night and talk football. It was those conversations that took place when I was in eighth grade and high school that I see now when I talk football with my sons.

So I asked my following: If you could bring back a New Jersey restaurant and perhaps a mean there, which would it be and what would you like to eat?

Gail Morrone



Cristina’s Pizzeria in Union City

Jimmy Givens



Peterson’s Sunset Cabin in Lakewood. Has been closed for about close to 50 years. EXCELLENT food and their steaks to die for!

Giulio Poli



Yankee Tower/ meatloaf

Neil Oleary



Mastori’s Diner

Linda Lee Lucas Huston



Cinelli's

Marylouise Henning - Kizis



Howard Johnson's, All you can eat Fish Fry

Vini Lopez



Moms Kitchen in Neptune. Pizza

Chrissy B Harris



Pals Cabin West Orange



If you like mushroom soup they had the best. I loved their hamburgers.

Lisa Egan



Clam Hut in the highlands!!

Rich Gunning



The old Olga's. 73 & 70

Deborah Mai



Bennigans

Tom Barney



When I was stationed at FT Dix for basic we got paid once a month ((1968) we always celebrated by going to Genos. Much better than Mcdonald's.

Steven Keller



My wife and I agree... Tracey's Nine Mile House in Little Ferry. We'd both order the Steak Sandwich with French Fried Onions. We were also married there.

Lynn Miller



BT bistro. Route 1 south. West Windsor. Bobby Trigg was the chef. His crème Brule was the best.

Jane Marks Biunno



Larison's Turkey Farm in Chester, NJ. I would order my favorite meal of the YEAR...Turkey dinner & Larson's made it Wonderfully.

Jean Marie Costigan Kreitz



Spiritos , Elizabeth !

Lucille Marie



Coach and four at exit 8 entrance to NJ turnpike. ..Hightstown had delicious London broil..

Keith Vena



Fireplace Restaurant (Paramus NJ) - Charcoal Broiled Cheeseburgers and Sliced Steak sandwiches

Rich Carucci



Old Judge In S . Hackensack

Helen Khorosh



Steak & Ale! Miss that place.

Kelly Shannon



Casa Dante in Jersey city. I miss the veal franchise

Tony Pasqua



THE FLAGSHIP, RT 22 Union, NJ. I’d Order the Prime Rib !

Lisa Egan



Mayfairs pizza in Woodbridge I think it was! Omg the best ever! I think Mulberry Street is there now

Va Nessa



The ORIGINAL - Olde Silver Tavern!

Lucille Marie



Moms restaurant rt 33 Hightstown delicious lasagna also where I first met my husband to be for lunch...

Michael G Davis



The lamp post diner Anglesea, NJ.

Erin Murray Hunt



The Circus Drive-in in Wall. A true CLASSIC

Jill Zutty



Tre Piani, Princeton Forrestal Village

Jerry Rubino



Dish in Passaic Park.

Mike Darkwater



The Thirsty Mallard in Waretown N J great place with great food, now vacant after being sold out to an Irish restaurant that didn’t make it very long in that area. Best spinach salad and steamed clams, and good menu, also had antique duck decoys and sneak box boat. Very cool setting inside .

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

