The biggest wildfires in New Jersey so far this year

In 2023 alone, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has responded to more than 1,000 wildfires across the Garden State, according to statistics from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

It's been the state's busiest wildfire season in more than a decade, with blazes burning through close to 18,000 acres.

Of the 1,000 fires that needed a response, 14 were considered by officials to be "major," because they burned more than 100 acres. The most recent major event occurred over Labor Day weekend.

Below is a list of New Jersey's major wildfires in 2023, starting with the earliest.

New Jersey wildfires in 2023

Governors Branch wildfire burns in Little Egg Harbor Governors Branch wildfire burns in Little Egg Harbor (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

March 7: Governors Branch wildfire — Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County

🔥 418 acres

📱 NJ101.5 coverage

Map showing containment area of Jimmy's Waterhole wildfire Map from 4/12/23 showing containment area of Jimmy's Waterhole wildfire (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

April 11: Jimmy's Waterhole wildfire — Manchester and Lakewood, Ocean County

🔥 3,450 acres

📱 NJ101.5 coverage

Kanouse Wildfire in West Milford Kanouse Wildfire in West Milford (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

April 12: Kanouse wildfire — West Milford, Passaic County

🔥 972 acres

📱 NJ101.5 coverage

Log Swamp Wildfire 4/15/23 (NJ Forest Fire Service) Log Swamp Wildfire 4/15/23 (NJ Forest Fire Service) loading...

April 14: Log Swamp wildfire — Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County

🔥 1,607 acres

📱 NJ101.5 coverage

Wildfire in Washington Township (Burlington) 4/18/23 Wildfire in Washington Township (Burlington) 4/18/23 (6 ABC Action News via YouTube) loading...

April 18: River Road wildfire — Washington, Burlington County

🔥 241 acres

📱 NJ101.5 coverage

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

May 13: Cannonball wildfire — Pompton Lakes, Passaic County

🔥 102 acres

fire fighter Sivaraman Gopakumar loading...

May 29: Box Turtle wildfire — Monroe, Gloucester County

🔥 158 acres

📱 Townsquare Media coverage

Allen Road Wildfire (NJ Forest Fire Service) Allen Road Wildfire (NJ Forest Fire Service) loading...

May 31: Allen Road wildfire — Bass River, Burlington County

🔥 5,474 acres



📱 NJ101.5 coverage

Flatiron wildfire (New Jersey Forest Fire Service) Flatiron wildfire (New Jersey Forest Fire Service) loading...

June 2: Flatiron wildfire — Medford, Burlington County

🔥 212 acres



📱 NJ101.5 coverage

Buzby Boggs Wildfire in Evesham and the City Line (L), City Line Wildfire in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township City Line Wildfire (R) and the Buzby Boggs wildfire (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

June 9: City Line wildfire — Ocean County/Burlington County

🔥 711 acres



📱 NJ101.5 coverage

Buzby Boggs Wildfire in Evesham Buzby Boggs wildfire in Evesham (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

June 9: Buzby Boggs wildfire — Evesham, Burlington County

🔥 703 acres



📱 NJ101.5 coverage

Acorn Hill Wildfire in Woodland Township Acorn Hill wildfire in Woodland Township (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

June 19: Acorn Hill wildfire — Woodland, Burlington County

🔥 246 acres



📱 NJ101.5 coverage

Dragway Wildfire in the Atco section of Waterford Township 8/23/23 Dragway wildfire (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

August 20: Dragway wildfire — Camden County/Burlington County

🔥 1,778 acres



📱 NJ101.5 coverage

Airpark wildfire in Lacey Township Airpark wildfire (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

September 2: Airpark wildfire — Lacey, Ocean County

🔥 810 acres



📱 NJ101.5 coverage

