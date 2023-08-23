🔥 The Dragway Wildfire started Sunday afternoon near the former Atco Dragway

🔥 A significant rainfall is needed to douse the remaining smoke and fire

🔥 A cause of the fire is under investigation

WATERFORD — After two days the Dragway Wildfire is nearly contained by the New Jersey Forest Fire Service firefighters.

After burning through 1,700 acres in the Wharton State Forest near the former Atco Speedway the fire was reported to be 95% contained. Firefighters continue to monitor control lines until a significant rainfall can fully douse all the areas of fire. Smoke will continue to be visible from the fire.

New Jersey's major wildfires in 2023 New Jersey's major wildfires in 2023 (DEP/Canva) loading...

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says there is one chance through the weekend for that rainfall.

"There is at least one forecast model that drops 1 to 2 inches of rain over NJ between Thursday and Friday. That would qualify as 'significant rainfall'. But I think those estimates are too high. Having said that, a healthy downpour in just the right spot could help firefighters a lot," Zarrow said.

The fire is the 13th major wildfire of the year that has burned at least 100 acres and the third largest.

Map shows the location of the former Atco Dragway Map shows the location of the former Atco Dragway (Canva) loading...

Fire started in a very remote area

Jackson Road remained closed as of 10 a.m. because of weakened trees and “smoke impacts," according to the Forest Fire Service.

The fire was in a very remote area. It was first reported Sunday afternoon by the Medford fire tower. Jay Wyatt, section forest fire warden, told 6 ABC Action News the fire started in a very remote area that could only be reached by foot.

Fire was intentionally set to help change the fire's direction so more equipment could be used, according to Wyatt.

No structures were ever threatened by the fire and no evacuations were necessary.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Dragway Wildfire in the Atco section of Waterford Township 8/23/23 Dragway Wildfire in the Atco section of Waterford Township 8/23/23 (NJ DEP) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The biggest private info breaches in NJ health care As of August 2023, these are the top data breaches reported by hospitals and health care institutions in New Jersey in the past 24 months. These cases are under investigation by the Office for Civil Rights of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The biggest private info breaches in NJ health care As of August 2023, these are the top data breaches reported by hospitals and health care institutions in New Jersey in the past 24 months. These cases are under investigation by the Office for Civil Rights of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.