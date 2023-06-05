Into Hell – See what its like on the front lines of a NJ wildfire

🔥 Temperatures inside a forest fire can reach 2,000-degrees

🔥 2,000 highly trained men and women respond to about 1,500 wildfires per year in NJ

🔥 See what it is like to confront one of natures most terrifying disasters

Imagine running into a forest of fire with flames more than 20-feet high and temperatures that can exceed 2000-degrees Fahrenheit.

Thousands of highly trained men and women do that an average of 1,500 times every year in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says, on average, 7,000 acres of forest are destroyed every year in New Jersey.

This has not been an average year.

More than 5,400 acres were burned in a massive fire that burned out of control for days in the Bass River State Forest.

Crews finally got 100% containment on Saturday.

As they were finally bringing that monster fire under control, another fire sparked up about 40-miles away in Medford, Burlington County.

Dozens of homes and other buildings were in the fire's path.

Heavy equipment was brought in to dig trenches and set containment lines. Only a small shed was destroyed. All of the homes were saved.

Forest Fire Service Chief Greg McLaughlin said, "We were really lucky."

"Wildfires not only damage our woodlands, but are becoming an increasing threat to homeowners who live within or adjacent to forest environments," according to the Forest Fire Service.

Officials released a series of dramatic photos that show what these brave men and women face every time they get the call.

Keep scrolling to see what its like to walk into a hellish environment where the air can reach the equivalent to one-fifth the temperature of the surface of the sun.

Allen Road Wildfire - Bass River State Forest

A photo shows fire crews working to contain the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The fire burned more than 5,400 acres. A photo shows fire crews working to contain the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The fire burned more than 5,400 acres. loading...

This photo shows the massive size of the Allen Road Wildfire which burned out of control for days in the Bass River State Forest. This photo shows the massive size of the Allen Road Wildfire which burned out of control for days in the Bass River State Forest. loading...

An unidentified member of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service takes much needed break after battling the Allen Road Wildfire for days. An unidentified member of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service takes much needed break after battling the Allen Road Wildfire for days. loading...

Thick smoke wafting across the road as crews work on containment lines at the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The fire burned more than 5,400 acres. Thick smoke wafting across the road as crews work on containment lines at the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The fire burned more than 5,400 acres. loading...

A helicopter scoops up water to be carried over the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The lack of rain and very dry conditions made containing the fire difficult. A helicopter scoops up water to be carried over the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The lack of rain and very dry conditions made containing the fire difficult. loading...

Flames from the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The wildfire burned out of control for days and charred more than 5,400 acres. Flames from the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The wildfire burned out of control for days and charred more than 5,400 acres. loading...

Flames from the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The wildfire burned out of control for days and charred more than 5,400 acres. Flames from the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The wildfire burned out of control for days and charred more than 5,400 acres. loading...

A fire vehicle parked near the containment lines for the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The fire consumed more than 5,400 acres. A fire vehicle parked near the containment lines for the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The fire consumed more than 5,400 acres. loading...

Flames from the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The wildfire burned out of control for days and charred more than 5,400 acres. Flames from the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. The wildfire burned out of control for days and charred more than 5,400 acres. loading...

Fire crews survey containment lines around the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. Fire crews survey containment lines around the Allen Road Wildfire in Bass River State Forest. loading...

Flatiron Wildfire - Medford, Burlington County, NJ

The Flatiron Wildfire in Medford, NJ, burned 200 acres in a densely populated residential area of Burlington County The Flatiron Wildfire in Medford, NJ, burned 200 acres in a densely populated residential area of Burlington County loading...

An unidentified fire fighter works to contain a wildfire in Burlington County, NJ. The fire threatened dozens of buildings. An unidentified fire fighter works to contain a wildfire in Burlington County, NJ. The fire threatened dozens of buildings. loading...

An unidentified fire fighter works to contain a wildfire in Burlington County, NJ. The fire threatened dozens of buildings. An unidentified fire fighter works to contain a wildfire in Burlington County, NJ. The fire threatened dozens of buildings. loading...

An unidentified fire fighter works to contain a wildfire in Burlington County, NJ. The fire threatened dozens of buildings. An unidentified fire fighter works to contain a wildfire in Burlington County, NJ. The fire threatened dozens of buildings. loading...

An unidentified fire fighter works to contain a wildfire in Burlington County, NJ. The fire threatened dozens of buildings. An unidentified fire fighter works to contain a wildfire in Burlington County, NJ. The fire threatened dozens of buildings. loading...

Crews work to safeguard one of the homes threatened by a wildfire in Medford, NJ. Some homeowners helped out with garden hoses as fire fighters rushed to set containment lines. Crews work to safeguard one of the homes threatened by a wildfire in Medford, NJ. Some homeowners helped out with garden hoses as fire fighters rushed to set containment lines. loading...

Crews work to safeguard one of the homes threatened by a wildfire in Medford, NJ. Some homeowners helped out with garden hoses as fire fighters rushed to set containment lines. Crews work to safeguard one of the homes threatened by a wildfire in Medford, NJ. Some homeowners helped out with garden hoses as fire fighters rushed to set containment lines. loading...

An unidentified fire fighter works to contain a wildfire in Burlington County, NJ. The fire threatened dozens of buildings. An unidentified fire fighter works to contain a wildfire in Burlington County, NJ. The fire threatened dozens of buildings. loading...

The Flatiron Wildfire in Medford, NJ, burned 200 acres in a densely populated residential area of Burlington County The Flatiron Wildfire in Medford, NJ, burned 200 acres in a densely populated residential area of Burlington County loading...

The Flatiron Wildfire in Medford, NJ, burned 200 acres in a densely populated residential area of Burlington County The Flatiron Wildfire in Medford, NJ, burned 200 acres in a densely populated residential area of Burlington County loading...

Wildfire in the Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor 5/16/21 A fire in the Bass River State Forest burned through woods along Route 9 in both Ocean and Burlington Counties.

Potential hidden hazard on NJ picnic tables and benches you need to know about A hidden danger that could potentially be present without you knowing

A very stupid move by a NJ bicyclist that almost got him hit Another example of a bicyclist doing whatever they want in New Jersey

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom