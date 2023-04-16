Another billowing NJ wildfire burns 1,600 acres

🔥 A wildfire spotted Saturday has been fully contained

🔥 The Log Swamp Wildfire burned through more than 1,600 acres

🔥 Other wildfires this week consumed thousands of acres

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — The latest wildfire after a hot and dry week in New Jersey has been fully contained after consuming more than 1,600 acres.

Firefighters responded to the Log Swamp Wildfire in Little Egg Harbor after it was detected late Saturday morning around 10:17 a.m. The flames were spotted by an observer just minutes after the stubborn Kanouse Wildfire in Passaic County was declared fully contained.

The state Forest Fire Service said that the wildfire in Ocean County burned through parts of Bass River State Forest, the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area, and the Warren Grove Bombing Range.

Log Swamp Wildfire 4/15/23 (NJ Forest Fire Service) Log Swamp Wildfire 4/15/23 (NJ Forest Fire Service) loading...

In less than 24 hours, fire crews had the burn under control. It was declared contained at 8 a.m. Sunday. But in that time it spread through 1,607 acres.

While heavy rains hit parts of the state on Saturday, there was not much precipitation in Little Egg Harbor. Authorities said "only" 0.04 inches of rain fell in the area.

Route 539, which had been closed from Warren Grove to Forge Road, has been reopened. The Forest Fire Service advised motorists traveling through the area to watch for firefighters still at the scene. There may also be smoke in the area for several days.

Log Swamp Wildfire 4/15/23 (NJ Forest Fire Service) Log Swamp Wildfire 4/15/23 (NJ Forest Fire Service) loading...

There were no evacuations and no damage to buildings caused by the Log Swamp Wildfire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Officials said that a controlled burn at the Warren Grove Bombing Range in late February was key to containing Saturday's wildfire.

NJ wildfires this past week

Hot and dry conditions throughout the state created an elevated risk of wildfires this past week. There were more than a dozen reported fires from West Milford in Passaic County down to Upper Township in Cape May County.

Jimmy's Waterhole fire in Ocean County Jimmy's Waterhole fire in Ocean County 4/12/23 (New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

The West Milford fire, also named the Kanouse Wildfire, was first spotted on Wednesday and was not fully contained until Saturday morning. It consumed 972 acres, according to the state Forest Fire Service.

Earlier in the week, a massive wildfire ripped through nearly 3,900 acres in less than 24 hours. The Jimmy's Waterhole Fire in Manchester spurred the evacuations of 170 structures after it was detected late Tuesday night.

More than 75 firefighters from 32 fire companies helped to battle the blaze, which was declared fully contained on Thursday morning.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

