The best go-to lunch places in Central Jersey for ‘Small Business Monday’

As you know, I'm no golfer. Not that I have anything against golf or the great spots across the Garden State catering to golfers. But if I'm getting business done, whether it's for the show, my film company, or my political organization, my go-to is a local Jersey restaurant reasonably priced and with a bar.

BYOB is perfect for dinner, but it's weird to bring a bottle of wine to a lunch meeting and many people will have a drink or a beer to wash down that Jersey burger!

We heard some great places on the show today. I have to say I'm still thinking about the panini place in Freehold, deep-fried mozzarella with hot cherry peppers and fresh mozzarella. I love a great place where the owner takes pride in the product and delivers consistent goodness in the food.

Here's a list of the top places shared today:

Russ in Gillette recommends Delicious Heights in Berkeley Heights and it has a bar.

Russ also recommends Garlic Rose in Cranford. Go for the pasta and ravioli.

David in Toms River runs his own business. It's called David's Culinary Catering in Brick and he offers catering for large and small groups.

Hugh in Plainfield recommends going to Panini Grill in Freehold and make sure you go for the Gennaro. If you live closer to Staten Island, there's a location there, too.

Another recommendation is the Stagehouse Tavern in Somerset.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.