The best coffee shop chains in NJ are …

We take our coffee very seriously in New Jersey. It's what keeps most of us going throughout the day. So whose coffee shop chain is the best? Actually, it's the one whose coffee and products you like the most.

Ranker did a national survey of "The Best Coffee Shop Chains" in the nation and in the northeastern part of their survey, Dunkin Donuts came in first followed by Starbucks, Caribou Coffee Co., Black Rock Coffee Bar, and Seattle's Best. I have heard of three of those, including Seattle's Best.

To be more Jerseycentric, I've done my own listener polls of where the best coffee shops are in New Jersey and we got so many that I had to cut it up into sections.

As someone who has once owned two coffee shops in New Jersey — one Coffee Dot Comedy, which was an internet cafe that also put on comedy shows, we once had the late great King Kong Bundy perform there, and "The Daily Grind" in Ocean Grove — I can honestly tell you that no matter how many great items are on the food menu, if the coffee isn't great, you're not going to make it.

But once the coffee gets you in the door, do yourself a favor and try some of the many donuts, cookies, cakes and breakfast sandwiches these places have to offer. You'll be glad you did!

New Jersey's Favorite Coffee Places According to You