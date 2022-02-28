Best coffee shops in North Jersey, according to NJ 101.5 listeners

We love our coffee in New Jersey!

We love it so much so that when I asked where the best place to get a cup of joe was, we received so many responses that we had to break it up into "Central Jersey," the Jersey Shore, South Jersey.

And now without further ado, here's the best place to get a cup of coffee in North Jersey. Drink up! Better yet, treat yourself to a cookie as well.

@jenkinsculinary

Hands down L'Arte in Ramsey. From the moment you enter the shop the warm, friendly feeling along with the aromas ... truly worth the visit!

@fuddittu34

If you are in Bergen County it’s L’Arte in Ramsey! Their Italian espresso is unique and really imported from Bologna in Italy. They also have a great Italian barista!

L'Arte Google Maps L'Arte Google Maps loading...

Cassandra Ehlbeck

Coffee Potter in Long Valley

@anweingarten

The Coffee Potter in Long Valley

@thekimkavin

Here in Long Valley, the Coffee Potter. Used to be a bank. It's right alongside the Columbia Trail, so in summer, you see bikes at the drive-through window between the cars. They also have picnic tables, chairs, and hot dog and ice cream carts in summer.

@PCMedic67

The Coffee Potter in Long Valley. Great hometown vibe with great coffee, food and positive atmosphere.

The Coffee Potter Google Maps The Coffee Potter Google Maps loading...

Mia Sisto

Simple Coffee Mendham

Simple Coffee Google Maps Simple Coffee Google Maps loading...

@kristajanewhite

Cloveberry! On Main Street in Sparta. They always have some really interesting drinks/lattes!

@BobasBlunder

Roast'd Coffee - Hasbrouck Heights. Hot beverage Freshly roasted matters

Roast'd Coffee Google Maps Roast'd Coffee Google Maps loading...

@_RungeKutta

Caffeine in Oradell

Caffine Google Maps Caffine Google Maps loading...

Kelly Von Bargen

Longfellow's Coffee (in Kinnelon and Mahwah)

Longfellow's Coffee Google Maps Longfellow's Coffee Google Maps loading...

@nicki_drinkwhiskey

Red Eye Cafe in Montclair

Red Eye Cafe Google Maps Red Eye Cafe Google Maps loading...

@SpattyAl

The Daily Bean in Vernon NJ

Daily Bean Google Maps The Daily Bean Google Maps loading...

@anweingarten

Greene's Beans! They have a location in Hackettstown and then i think another in Sparta maybe

Kathleen Anne

Greene's Beans in Hackettstown NJ - I was a barista there for a while and loved jamming out to the Beatles there and learning from the Greenes Brothers about the roasting process!

Greene's Beans Google Maps Greene's Beans Google Maps loading...

@anweingarten

Omi's Coffee House, they're food truck style but usually parked in Hackettstown

Amanda Lovett-Spruill

Hidden Grounds Coffee (Jersey City and Hoboken)

Hidden Grounds Coffee Google Maps Hidden Grounds Coffee Google Maps loading...

Producer Jordan

The Hive in Hoboken

The Hive Google Maps The Hive Google Maps loading...

