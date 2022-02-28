Best coffee shops in North Jersey, according to NJ 101.5 listeners
We love our coffee in New Jersey!
We love it so much so that when I asked where the best place to get a cup of joe was, we received so many responses that we had to break it up into "Central Jersey," the Jersey Shore, South Jersey.
And now without further ado, here's the best place to get a cup of coffee in North Jersey. Drink up! Better yet, treat yourself to a cookie as well.
@jenkinsculinary
Hands down L'Arte in Ramsey. From the moment you enter the shop the warm, friendly feeling along with the aromas ... truly worth the visit!
@fuddittu34
If you are in Bergen County it’s L’Arte in Ramsey! Their Italian espresso is unique and really imported from Bologna in Italy. They also have a great Italian barista!
Cassandra Ehlbeck
Coffee Potter in Long Valley
@anweingarten
The Coffee Potter in Long Valley
@thekimkavin
Here in Long Valley, the Coffee Potter. Used to be a bank. It's right alongside the Columbia Trail, so in summer, you see bikes at the drive-through window between the cars. They also have picnic tables, chairs, and hot dog and ice cream carts in summer.
@PCMedic67
The Coffee Potter in Long Valley. Great hometown vibe with great coffee, food and positive atmosphere.
Mia Sisto
Simple Coffee Mendham
@kristajanewhite
Cloveberry! On Main Street in Sparta. They always have some really interesting drinks/lattes!
@BobasBlunder
Roast'd Coffee - Hasbrouck Heights. Hot beverage Freshly roasted matters
@_RungeKutta
Caffeine in Oradell
Kelly Von Bargen
Longfellow's Coffee (in Kinnelon and Mahwah)
@nicki_drinkwhiskey
Red Eye Cafe in Montclair
@SpattyAl
The Daily Bean in Vernon NJ
@anweingarten
Greene's Beans! They have a location in Hackettstown and then i think another in Sparta maybe
Kathleen Anne
Greene's Beans in Hackettstown NJ - I was a barista there for a while and loved jamming out to the Beatles there and learning from the Greenes Brothers about the roasting process!
@anweingarten
Omi's Coffee House, they're food truck style but usually parked in Hackettstown
Amanda Lovett-Spruill
Hidden Grounds Coffee (Jersey City and Hoboken)
Producer Jordan
The Hive in Hoboken
