The BEST and WORST way to have steak (Opinion)

OK, you know that I love to eat. I'm also willing to try just about anything. Ok, not everything, I wouldn't eat dog, just can't wrap my head around that one. Although I have defended the consumption of dogs in parts of the world where it is their normal. That said, I have eaten bugs, vegetables that I can't pronounce and even dined on guinea pig. The last one was horrible.

As you know, I also like to cook and nothing says dinner more than a great steak hot out of a cast iron skillet cooked rare, sizzling char on the outside and pink on the inside. My go-to steak is seasoned with salt, cracked pepper, thyme, rosemary and cayenne. Sometimes a little garlic powder. The pan has to be super hot so you hear the sizzle from go. Depending on the thickness of the meat, I tend to flip after five minutes on the first side. After the flip, I add butter to the top of the seared side and let it melt and join the party. All sounds great right?

Spadea's steak

Well the other night it was that is until I ruined it. I wanted to try to understand that the former president used to eat his steak with ketchup.

Spadea's steak and ketchup

Now, if I'm eating a cheese steak, whether from Jimmy Dawns, a homemade cheesesteak from my former TV producer Tommy Farrells mom, or a delicious cheesesteak from my friends at Bowkers Deli in Holgate it's appropriate to serve it with ketchup.

For some reason, 45 used the universal condiment on his steak. So I tried it. Ugh. Maybe it's because I couldn't bring myself to serve a well done steak or maybe it's because steak simply does not want to be paired with ketchup, it was terrible. So, lesson learned. Ketchup for shaved beef and cheese, but never again for that grilled or pan fried rare steak.

