A new business in NJ — It’s rare and worth a celebration
JimmyDawn's Killer Cheesesteaks has moved from a food truck to a brick and mortar store front and I couldn't be happier for the family! It's great to see a business move in the opposite direction and actually stay in New Jersey!
JimmyDawn's stopped by our studio last year and shared their incredible cheesesteak creations.
Now they have expanded to a store front. For more information and to get their location, visit their Facebook Page.
It's great to see. I'm always happy to promote a new business opening up in the Garden State especially in the food industry! Have a new business in New Jersey? Tweet us @NJ1015 and we'll be happy to share your success story!
