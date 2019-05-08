A new business in NJ — It’s rare and worth a celebration

JimmyDawn's Killer Cheesesteaks has moved from a food truck to a brick and mortar store front and I couldn't be happier for the family! It's great to see a business move in the opposite direction and actually stay in New Jersey!

JimmyDawn's stopped by our studio last year and shared their incredible cheesesteak creations.

Photo: Bill Spadea

Now they have expanded to a store front. For more information and to get their location, visit their Facebook Page .

It's great to see. I'm always happy to promote a new business opening up in the Garden State especially in the food industry! Have a new business in New Jersey? Tweet us @NJ1015 and we'll be happy to share your success story!

