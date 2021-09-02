The Aftermath of Ida — What you need to know

Thursday morning got off to a rough start as sections of many roads and highways remained closed due to flooding.

The rain and wind have passed and sunny skies are expected on Thursday, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

NJ Transit

NJ Transit rail service except for the Atlantic City Line remained suspended as of 6 a.m. Spokesman Jim Smith told New Jersey 101.5 that they are assessing their system to make a determination what service they can safely provide.

Newark Light Rail & Hudson Bergen service are also suspended. Buses and RiverLine service is operating, but expect significant delays, cancelations and extensive detours due to major flooding and stranded vehicles on roadways.

NJ Transit bus service has 60-minute delays systemwide due to flooding or inaccessible streets.

All Amtrak service between Philadelphia and Boston with an initial departure before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 is canceled.

NJ Transit said they worked with the Newark Fire Department to get rescue vehicles to a train trapped on the Northeast Corridor between Penn Station Newark and the airport with 200 people on board surrounded by 4 to5 feet of water. It left New York Penn Station around 7:45 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Trenton at 9:15 p.m.

A rescue train was expected to pull the train west towards its final destination of Trenton, making stops at each station.

School closings

Many schools and colleges have cancelled classes for the day. Get a full listing here.

Power Outages

About 58,000 customers are without power as of 7:30 a.m.

PSE&G spokeswoman Rebecca Mazzarella said they try to restore the most amount of people back on as quickly as possible and is trying to get their storm assessment teams out as quickly and safely as possible

“With flooding there could be multiple issues. If we have our electric service underground then all of that will be affected. We have trees whose root system will be compromised and we have trees that have fallen on powerlines. Our assessment teams go out they’re looking for those fallen trees they’re looking to address the flooding situation," Mazzarella said.

PSE&G has around 30,000 mostly in Essex especially in Newark and East Orange, Bergen, Middlesex (Woodbridge), Somerset and Union counties.

JCP&L is not much better with around 33,000 without power in Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties. "Restoration times are still being assessed. Some areas will be determined by when flood waters recede," according to spokesman Christopher Hoening.

Atlantic City Electric has just over 2,000 mostly in Harrison, Mantua and Wenonah.

Newark Liberty International Airport

FlightAware.com is reporting 189 flights originating from Newark Liberty International Airport and 181 flights headed to Newark have been canceled on Thursday. The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey is reporting that all parking lots at the airport are open.

