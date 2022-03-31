The 20 best and unique 2022 Easter Egg hunts in New Jersey

The weather is getting warmer, the grass is getting greener, the flowers are starting to bloom and the Easter Bunny will be here soon.

To get the whole family in the mood for Easter and spring, here is a list of 20 of the best and unique Easter Egg hunts in New Jersey.

Belmar

Belmar Easter Egg Hunt, Belmar

Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. at the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Avenue beach entrances

Cost is FREE for children ages 1-9.

Ages 1-3: Meet at the 4th Avenue entrance

Ages 4-7: Meet at the 3rd Avenue entrance

Ages 8-9: Meet at the 2nd Avenue entrance

In case of rain, children will meet the Easter Bunny inside the recreation gym from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

Over 2,500 eggs will be placed in the sand for kids to find and one golden egg in each age group will have a cool prize.

Easter eggs (pic by 578foot/ThinkStock) loading...

Boonton

Brookhollow's Barnyard Egg Hunt, Boonton

Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10 and Saturday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

For kids of all ages

Children 2 and older: $12 which includes barnyard admission, a brand new feeding bucket, 10 eggs and carrots to feed the animals.

Adults: $6.50

Kids can collect up to 10 Easter eggs, plus feed the barnyard animals. Eggs contain nut-free candy, toys and train/tractor tickets.

Photo shoots with a baby animal are available for $20.

Cape May

Easter EGGStravaganZOO, Cape May County Zoo, Cape May

Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost is free for kids of all ages.

The annual Easter Egg hunt includes educational displays, scavenger hunt, crafts and even live animal encounters. Don't forget your camera to get a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Mike Brant/Townsquare Media NJ Mike Brant/Townsquare Media NJ loading...

Chester

Alstede Farms Easter Springtime Festival, Chester

Weekends in April, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Alstede Farms, Chester

For all ages

Cost is $19.99 admission, $32.99 for children's activities plus ticket.

Admission tickets include hay ride around the farm, visits with baby farm animals, Easter Egg hunt, visit with the Easter Bunny and photos, journey through the evergreen maze, climb a giant hay pyramid and more.

Pony rides, wagon train rides and a bounce house are available for an additional purchase.

Egg Harbor Township

Easter Egg Hunt at Storybook Land, Egg Harbor Township

Weekends, April 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 from 12 noon until 4 p.m., Storybook Land

The Easter Egg hunt is free with each child's admission. Join Mr. and Mrs. Bunny for the hunt. There will also be Easter Bunny meet-and-greets throughout the park. Park hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

easter-eggs-and-tulips-with-blue-sky loading...

Elmer

Egg and Veggie Hunt, Elmer

Weekends, April 9, 10, 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Coombs Barnyard, Elmer

Cost is $20 per child and $5 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Participate in the egg and veggie hunt, go on a hayride, visit with barnyard animals, and of course, visit the Easter Bunny.

Kids, don't be alarmed when you open your eggs and they are empty inside. Simply turn them into the Easter Bunny for a tasty surprise!

Barrel train rides and egg decorating stations will also be available.

According to the farm's website, it takes about 1.5 hours to complete all activities.

Freehold

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Battleview Orchards, Freehold

Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m. at Battleview Orchards, Freehold. The rain date is Sunday, April 10.

For children ages toddler through 10 years old.

Admission is free with a non-perishable food item donated to the local food bank or a monetary donation.

Register at the country store between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. the day of the hunt.

Door prizes will be given immediately after the hunt in the orchard. Complimenting the egg hunt will be an Easter coloring contest also for toddlers through 10 years old. Coloring sheets are available at the country store. Winners will be announced at the Easter Egg Hunt.

All coloring entries must be turned in at the country store by April 8.

Easter Eggs Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

Medford

Egg Hunt Hayride, Johnson's Corner Farm, Medford

Weekdays April 1 - 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Weekends and Good Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weekday pricing: $9 per egg hunter and $5 for non-egg hunting riders

Weekends and Good Friday pricing: $10 per egg hunter and $6 for non-egg hunting riders

Egg hunters and their families will take a wagon ride around the farm. The wagon will stop at an egg hunt location where children will first hear a quick story of how all of Peter Rabbit's eggs got left in the field.

After collecting eggs, children will hand in their eggs and receive a goodie bag. Be sure to visit Peter Rabbit at no extra charge.

There will also be a cookie-decorating activating for just $8 per kit. You'll get two cookies and all the fixings to create the most delicious cookie.

Nutley

The Great Flashlight Egg Hunt, Reinheimer Park, Nutley

Thursday, April 14 at dusk at Reinheimer Park on Bloomfield Avenue across from the Recreation Annex Building. Rain date: Saturday, April 16.

Nutley children grades 2 through 6 are invited to bring a flashlight along for this fun event!

More than 3,000 toy and candy-filled eggs will be scattered throughout the park. A golden egg will be hidden and the lucky winner will receive a large chocolate-filled basket.

Be sure to register for the event!

Egg Hunt cjmacer loading...

Pennsauken

Easter Egg Hunt in Pennsauken, Camden County

After a one-year hiatus, the Pennsauken Township's Annual Easter Egg Hunt is happening for 2022.

Saturday, April 9 at 10 a.m. Raindate is Saturday, April 16.

Walt Nicgorski Sports Complex located at Powell and Collins Avenues.

Hunt is open to all kids up to age 9.

Three separate egg hunts will be broken down by age groups. Each hunt will feature special eggs. Whoever collects a special egg will win a special prize.

Bring your own basket and feel free to take a picture with the Easter Bunny too.

Phillipsburg

Easter Bunny Train Ride and Easter Egg Hunt, Phillipsburg

Weekends: April 9, 10, 16 and 7 at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m., at Delaware River Railroad, South Main St; Phillipsburg

Children 2 and under: $4

Children 3 through 12: $13

Adults: $18

Meet and Greet with Mr. Bunny on the train and get a picture with Mr. Bunny at the Egg Patch.

The train travels along the river to Carpentersville and stops at Lime Kilns where there will be a beautiful spot filled with Easter eggs. Each child may gather four (4) eggs.

Easter Eggs mudbabyphotography loading...

Point Pleasant

Jenkinson's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Point Pleasant

Sunday, April 10 at 1 p.m. sharp

Open for all children up to 10 years old. Groups will be in the following locations:

0-4 - Meet on the beach in front of the aquarium

5-8 - Meet on the beach in front of Frank's Fun Center

9-10 - Meet on the beach in front of the amusement park

All you need is your hands to dig away and find buried eggs. Limit 3 eggs per child.

** Please note that coupons in the eggs will have a 2020 expiration date but will be honored this year ***

Princeton

Bunny Chase, Terhune Orchards, Princeton

Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17 at Terhune Orchards in Princeton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost $10

The Bunny Chase is a non-competitive event for kids ages 2-10. Follow hand-drawn clues around the farm in a self-guided treasure hunt. At the end of the hunt, there will be bunny-themed craft activities. Enjoy a pony ride, take a hop in the Hippity Hop Corral, race the ducks in the Duckie Race, snack on homemade apple cider donuts, pies and so much more.

Don't forget to meet Terhune's own real-live bunny rabbits, Ginger and Spice.

Cute little bunny sleeping in the basket and easter eggs in the meadow Sasiistock loading...

Scotch Plains

Scotch Plains Easter Egg Hunt, Scotch Plains

Saturday, April 9 at 10:15 a.m. sharp at Brookside Park. Rain date is Saturday, April 16.

Open to children ages 8 and under

Bring a basket. There will be balloon artists, activities and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Sea Girt

The 2022 Sea Girt Easter Egg Hunt, Sea Girt

Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at The Plaza, Sea Girt. Rain date is Sunday, April 10.

Free for all ages

No registration required

Enjoy the hunt for amazing prizes, face painting, live animals on site so meet Monmouth County 4-H animal clubs, and take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Seaside Heights

Seaside Heights Egg Hunt, Seaside Heights Boardwalk

Sunday, April 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Free for all ages

Stroll the boardwalk on the hunt for "high-tech eggs." You guessed it! Each egg has a QR code embedded in it that you use to solve a mystery clue. Find all the codes, plus a secret number and you'll win a prize that will be mailed to you.

Somers Point

Somers Point Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 9 10 a.m. at JFK Park. Rain date is Sunday, April 10

For kids up to age 10.

Bring your own bag or basket and search for candy and prize-filled eggs. The first 250 people will receive a free bag.

Children on Easter egg hunt (ThinkStock) ThinkStock loading...

South Brunswick

6th Annual Helicopter Egg Drop, South Brunswick Township

Sunday, April 10 from 12:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Life Church, 2245 Route 130. Rain date is: Saturday, April 16.

Free event and fun for the entire family. The helicopter swoops in and drops 5,000 candy filled Easter eggs in front of the kids.

Wall

The 19th Century Easter Celebration, Wall

Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historic Village at Allaire, Wall Township

For all ages. Tickets are $8 per person. Children 2 and under are free.

Enjoy an Easter egg roll competition, egg toss, bonnet decorating, story-telling, scavenger hunt, Easter egg dying and more. Purchase a basket on-site or bring your own to visit each historic building and outdoor historical area for an egg.

There will be 19th-century demos such as woodworking, hearth cooking, blacksmithing, and so much more.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Wildwoods

There are three Easter Egg hunts happening in the Wildwoods:

A). Greater Wildwood Jaycees Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 16 at noon on the beach at Lincoln Avenue, Wildwood

It's free for children ages 1-12.

Kids will dig for eggs buried in the sand. Each egg contains a toy. If you find the golden egg, it's worth a bigger prize.

East Egg Hunt Greater Wildwood Jaycees Easter egg hunt in 2016 (Greater Wildwood Jaycees) loading...

B). Elks Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 16 at noon on the beach at 19th Avenue, North Wildwood

Free

Children ages 1-11 can pick up eggs and collect prizes.

C). Step Back Foundation 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Albert I. Allen Memorial Park, 2200 Delaware Ave, North Wildwood. Rain date is Sunday, April 17.

Age groups include 1 to 3 years, 4 to 6 years, and 7 to 10 years. Donations benefit student-athletes and families in Cape May County.

Happy Easter Egg hunting, folks!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.