Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

Camden federal court (Google Maps) Camden federal court (Google Maps) loading...

⚖️ Former NJ high school music teacher receives nearly 23 years in federal prison.

🚨 The longtime band director admitted to producing sexual conduct with a minor.

📱 Investigators seized multiple devices containing illegal material from Michael Hamilton.

A Union County high school teacher has been sentenced to just under 23 years in prison after admitting to creating child sexual abuse material with a teen victim.

In April, 53-year-old Michael Hamilton pleaded guilty to producing child pornography in Camden federal court.

The Springfield resident admitted to meeting up with a 16-year-old victim several years ago in Morris County and engaging in sexual conduct, which he recorded on video.

That encounter took place in 2018, according to court documents and video metadata.

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office shield, sign outside Meadowbrook condos in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office shield, sign outside Meadowbrook condos in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton (ACPO, Google Street View) loading...

🚨 A 17-year-old boy is charged with murdering his mother

🚨 The teen is charged as a juvenile as of Monday

🚨 It comes as New Jersey sees multiple recent juvenile homicide charges

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A 17-year-old was charged with the stabbing death of his mother on Saturday night.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said around 6 p.m., Hamilton police found Julissa Serrano, 49, with stab wounds at the Meadowbrook Condos off Route 40. She was pronounced dead at the AtlantiCare Medical Center Atlantic City campus.

Her son was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Harborfields Atlantic Youth Center pending his first court appearance.

Reynolds did not disclose the circumstances of the stabbing. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

State officials have identified Henry Phillips Jr., 73, of Atlantic Highlands, as the rider of an e-bike who was killed in a crash with a police vehicle (Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals/Atlantic Highlands Police Department via Facebook) State officials have identified Henry Phillips Jr., 73, of Atlantic Highlands, as the rider of an e-bike who was killed in a crash with a police vehicle (Scott & Kedz Home for Funerals/Atlantic Highlands Police Department via Facebook) loading...

🔴 A 73-year-old e-bike rider died days after a collision with a police vehicle.

🔴 Officials say the officer made a right on red before the crash.

🔴 The victim, Henry Phillips Jr., is remembered as an adventurous traveler.

MIDDLETOWN — State authorities have identified the man on an e-bike who was killed in a crash on Route 36 through Monmouth County last month.

The Attorney General's Office has also identified the police officer who, they say, was in a marked police vehicle involved in the collision.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Middletown at the intersection of Orchard Avenue and Route 36, officials said.

Officer Timothy Funk was the driver of the Atlantic Highlands police vehicle, officials said. He joined the department four years ago, according to a Facebook post.

Funk was driving on Orchard Avenue and pulled up to the intersection. Investigators said he stopped at the light and then made a right on red onto the northbound lanes of Route 36.

New Jersey helped create the Thanksgiving we celebrate today. (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) New Jersey helped create the Thanksgiving we celebrate today. (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

You probably learned in kindergarten that Thanksgiving had its origins with the Pilgrims and Native Americans feasting together at the Plymouth Colony in 1621.

That is generally accepted as the first Thanksgiving; however Thanksgiving was really only celebrated twice again in the next 100 years.

The Thanksgiving holiday we now enjoy actually has its origins in the Garden State thanks to a congressman from New Jersey.

America was new, having just defeated the British in the war for our independence.

It was 1789 when New Jersey Congressional Representative Elias Boudinot proposed a day of public thanksgiving to then-President George Washington.

Skycoaster at Morey's Piers is retired as a ride (Screenshot: TravelandTasteTales via Youtube) Skycoaster at Morey's Piers is retired as a ride (Screenshot: TravelandTasteTales via Youtube) loading...

🎢 Wildwood’s iconic SkyCoaster thrill ride is permanently retired.

🏖️ Fans mourn a Wildwood boardwalk classic as Morey’s Piers promise new thrills.

😱 Morey’s Piers revamp at Adventure Pier includes refurbishing the Giant Wheel.

WILDWOOD — An iconic attraction for thrill-seeking visitors has seen its last days along the Wildwood boardwalk.

“After over 25 years, the SkyCoaster is officially retiring. Thank you to everyone who faced their fears and took the leap with us,” Morey’s Piers said on Facebook in a Sunday post.

The attraction had been described as “part sky diving, part hang gliding,” as up to three riders at a time were harnessed and hoisted to a height of over 100 feet.

They were then dropped into a swinging free-fall, out over Wildwood's beach.

“We’re already hard at work reimagining Adventure Pier so that there can be many more adventures to come in future years,” Morey’s Piers said on Facebook post.

Thanksgiving snow - When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2025 A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

A Longwood Christmas 2025: A first look "A Longwood Christmas 2025" debuted on November 21, 2025. EJ took the trip out to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, to snap a few photos! Gallery Credit: Eric Johnson

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.