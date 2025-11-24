🎢 Wildwood’s iconic SkyCoaster thrill ride is permanently retired.

WILDWOOD — An iconic attraction for thrill-seeking visitors has seen its last days along the Wildwood boardwalk.

“After over 25 years, the SkyCoaster is officially retiring. Thank you to everyone who faced their fears and took the leap with us,”

The attraction had been described as “part sky diving, part hang gliding,” as up to three riders at a time were harnessed and hoisted to a height of over 100 feet.

They were then dropped into a swinging free-fall, out over Wildwood's beach.

Adventure Pier makeover underway, Morey’s Piers says

“We’re already hard at work reimagining Adventure Pier so that there can be many more adventures to come in future years,” Morey’s Piers said on Facebook in a Sunday post.

The retirement leaves just two other “extreme” thrill rides offered by Morey's Piers and Beachfront Water Parks's Post — which spans three amusement piers and two beachfront water parks.

SkyScraper, which is a different pendulum ride, and Screaming Swing.

Skycoaster is the official name from the amusement company that has offered it since 1992.

It is the “most successful extreme thrill ride” in the industry, having flown “more than 20 million flyers at over 130 sites on six continents,” according to Ride Entertainment.

Wildwood’s Giant Wheel temporarily removed for massive overhaul

Beyond the removal of Skycoaster, Morey’s Piers also made a drastic but temporary change, as it removed the Giant Wheel for a major refurbishment.

The 156-foot-tall ferris wheel has defined the Wildwood skyline since being added in 1985.

Morey's Piers has begun replacing the bearings in the “hub” of the wheel, and plans to have the big wheel back in place for the 2026 season.