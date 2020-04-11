Teens threw cinderblock onto Turnpike and hit 2 trucks, cops say

CARNEYS POINT — Three teens were charged with throwing an object off a New Jersey Turnpike overpass that hit two tractor trailers and injured one of the drivers.

The object was thrown off the Penns Grove Auburn Road overpass on northbound side about 10:50 p.m. March 26, shattering the windshields of both trucks, according to State Police. One of the truckers was hospitalized with injuries to his face and eyes.

An investigation led to the owner of a truck with blue roof lights that witnesses said was on the overpass at the time.

A 17-year-old male from Elmer, a 16-year-old male from Penns Grove and a 16-year-old male from Pittsgrove were charged Friday as juveniles with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

NJ.com and CDL Life identified the injured driver as Dennis Gilbert, who posted about the incident on his Facebook page. Gilbert he thought he had hit a parked car but it turned out to be a falling cinderblock.

"I got a face and eyes full of glass but somehow got the truck to the side of the road loaded from 75mph," Gilbert said.

Gilbert said that he noticed a pickup truck on the overpass. He also said that people messaged him that they had "the same experience at the same overpass."

