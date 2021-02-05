Teens charged with murder in North Brunswick shooting

NORTH BRUNSWICK — Two teens have been charged in the fatal shooting of a Plainfield teen on Wednesday night, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

One of the teens is in custody while the other remains a fugitive

Mark Atkins, an 18-year-old from Plainfield died in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday at the Renaissance Glen Apartments off Route 130. A 17-year-old was struck once by gunfire and survived.

Ciccone said two 17-year-olds from North Brunswick were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

The prosecutor did not reveal the circumstances of the shooting. The teens have not been identified because they are underage.

A message on the Plainfield school district website said Atkins was a former Plainfield High School student and the district sent "sincere condolences" and prayers to his parents. A spokeswoman for the district had no additional comment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call North Brunswick police at 732-247-0922 ext. 311 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4060.

Message on Plainfield school district website (Plainfield school district)

