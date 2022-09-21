Teen who raped minor in Paramus, NJ also made child porn, prosecutors say
PARAMUS — A 19-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a minor multiple times is now also charged with making child pornography.
Elijah Hutchens, of Huntsville, Alabama, recorded a child performing a sex act, according to Bergen County prosecutors. He was charged Tuesday with first-degree manufacturing and third-degree possession of child pornography.
Hutchens has been in custody at Bergen County jail since Paramus police reached out to the county's Special Victims Unit in March, prosecutors said. He was accused of sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 16 years old in Paramus more than once.
At the time of his arrest on March 16, Hutchens, then 18 years old, was charged with second-degree sexual assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.
According to officials, Hutchens also faces a disorderly persons offense for storing a firearm in reach of a child.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
