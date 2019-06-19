Teen groped in Princeton again — 12 incidents linked, cops say

PRINCETON — Police said a man who grabbed the butt of a teen on Tuesday is connected to a dozen other cases dating back to 2016.

The latest incident happened around 2:50 p.m. on Linden Avenue near Hawthorne Avenue involving a 15-year-old, according to police spokesman Sgt. Frederick R. Williams. The man fled north on Linden Lane.

Williams said 12 incidents are believed to be connected. Eleven incidents took place on the east side of Princeton and one was on Mercer Street. All the victims who could describe their assailant in most cases, including the latest one, described a "stocky Hispanic" man, according to Williams.

The groper in Tuesday's incident was also described as 5 feet 6 inches, about 40 years old with tanned skin and short brown hair. The teen reported the man was wearing long pants and an army-green raincoat.

Police asked anyone who witnessed any of the incidents to call 609-921-2100.

