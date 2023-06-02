Teen dead in horrific Rt. 1 crash – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

⬛ NJ student killed in dump truck crash at Route 1 gas station

The driver of a sedan was hit by a dump truck on Route 1 in the area of Bakers Basin Road and Franklin Corner Road.

⬛ 2 more dead humpback whales seen off coasts of NJ and NY in 2023

Marine Mammal Stranding Center reported the dead whales within Raritan Bay and along the South Fork of Long Island. The two states have seen at least 12 stranded humpbacks this year, combined.

⬛ Shocking vandalism at NJ church not a bias crime, officials say

Klenti Allsuhi, 22, of Clifton is charged with vandalizing a sign at Church of the Redeemer on May 20 but prosecutors don't consider it a bias crime.

⬛ NJ mom of abused preschooler says teacher should have been fired

A South Orange-Maplewood School District teacher has resigned after a 4-year-old student's mother complained that Daylan Wilkins was dangled upside down.

⬛ NJ hurricane season begins — several major storms predicted

As a New Jersey resident, you're likely well aware by now that it only takes one storm to create catastrophic conditions.

