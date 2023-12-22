Teaching teens the dangers of driving — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

It'll soon be much easier to tell whether the New Jersey property you're about to buy or rent has had a damp past.

Following the rules of a law signed in June of this year, new measures announced by Garden State officials on Thursday include flood disclosure forms for prospective buyers and renters.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin is opening an investigation into Clark Township and the response of officials to a report about the police department.

The results of an earlier investigation released in November into the police department did not result in charges, but Platkin called for the immediate firing of Clark Police Chief Pedro Matos and Sgt. Joseph Teston, who headed the internal affairs unit.

JERSEY CITY — A New Jersey woman is admitting to her role in a violent crime spree including three robberies and a shooting in Hudson County.

Siobhan Chandler, 21, of Newark pleaded guilty in federal court to Hobbs Act robbery, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, using a firearm in a violent crime and conspiracy charges, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said Wednesday.

It's beginning to look a lot like a hectic holiday travel season, but it might go relatively smoothly if the weather cooperates.

Travel over Christmas and New Year's tends to spread out over many days, so the peaks in the U.S. are likely to be lower than they were during the Thanksgiving holiday. That is making airlines and federal officials optimistic.

It's a New Jersey holiday tradition for more than a quarter century.

Join New Jersey 101.5 for Big Joe's annual Christmas Eve Spectacular!

This Sunday, starting at 5 p.m., we're on the air with all your favorite holiday requests.

