NJ Division on Civil Rights to investigate Clark Township

✅ A report in November called for the immediate firing of Clark's police chief

✅ The investigation will look into whether or not the township took action

✅ The Division on Civil Rights will lead the investigation

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin is opening an investigation into Clark Township and the response of officials to a report about the police department.

The results of an earlier investigation released in November into the police department did not result in charges, but Platkin called for the immediate firing of Clark Police Chief Pedro Matos and Sgt. Joseph Teston, who headed the internal affairs unit.

The new investigation by the Division on Civil Rights will look into whether or not the township took corrective action to address discrimination by "leaders in the township" and the police department raised in the report that would potentially violate the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. The scope of the interview could go beyond that report, according to Platkin.

According to a release from the Attorney General's Office, "DCR is committed to conducting a full, fair, and independent investigation and will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing."

Power of the police department has been in the hands of the Union County Prosecutor's Office since July 2020.

Charges against Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso Charges against Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso (Canva) loading...

The township was warned to act

The DCR also notified the township that the failure to take prompt and appropriate corrective action may subject the township and the police department to continuing liability under the state discrimination law.

The same day in November the report was released an investigation was announced into allegations that Clark Mayor Salvatore Bonaccorso used township resources to run his business and issue false licenses for the removal of tanks for his clients.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom