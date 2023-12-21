NJ woman in chaotic Jersey City violent crime spree pleads guilty

🔴 An Essex County woman admits to three robberies

JERSEY CITY — A New Jersey woman is admitting to her role in a violent crime spree including three robberies and a shooting in Hudson County.

Siobhan Chandler, 21, of Newark pleaded guilty in federal court to Hobbs Act robbery, attempted Hobbs Act robbery, using a firearm in a violent crime and conspiracy charges, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said Wednesday.

Her sentencing is scheduled for April 17, 2024.

Violent crime spree leaves cashier shot

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that Chandler went on the chaotic rampage on Nov. 14, 2021 with a Jersey City man.

Rodney Williams is accused of going with Chandler to rob three locations throughout Jersey City.

The duo first went to a gas station and threatened two employees while demanding cash, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Williams is accused of pointing a gun at the employees and threatening to shoot them.

Authorities said they then went to a store where Williams pointed the gun at a clerk, who gave the duo money.

Chandler and Williams followed up with a third robbery at a nearby restaurant, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Williams shot a cashier in the chest before the wounded cashier handed over the money, officials said.

Charges are still pending against Williams, who has not been convicted.

She only wanted a ride home?

In the weeks after the robbery spree, Chandler's former defense attorney Katie Matejcak said in Hudson County Superior Court that the then 19-year-old woman had just met Williams that night, NJ.com reported.

Chandler had asked him for a ride home and was shocked when the whirlwind of violence unfolded, Matejcak said.

"The only thing on her mind was making it home safe... and she told Mr. Williams that she wanted to go home," Matejcak reportedly said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office gave a different description of events in a Dec. 21, 2021 press release.

Officials at the time said Chandler actively participated in the robberies and, at the restaurant robbery, helped keep patrons out of the building while Williams carried out his end.

