Taxpayer $$ for inmate sex change – NJ Top News for Thursday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

⬛ NJ spends $467K on prisoner sex-change operations, gender care

For transgender inmates in New Jersey prisons, gender affirming surgery is available as medically advised, Department of Corrections officials confirmed to NJ 101.5 News.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Can you afford to buy a home yet in New Jersey?

Homes are spending more time on the market today.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Natural gas customers to get bill credits in New Jersey

A New Jersey utility is offering large credits on customer bills beginning this month.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Poll: NJ residents say breweries should be able to sell food

Are current restrictions on New Jersey breweries keeping residents from visiting them in the first place?

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Disturbing video shows Robbinsville cop smashed by hit-run driver

Robbinsville Patrolman Connor Boyle has been released from the hospital after a hit-run on Saturday.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.