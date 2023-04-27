Natural gas customers to get bill credits in New Jersey

💲 NJ utility company announces millions in bill credits

Customers of Elizabethtown Gas in New Jersey should be seeing rebates on their bills this week.

The company announcing that the first in $13 million of credits are being applied to bills beginning on April 26, 2023.

You should see a credit of $41.55 on the next subsequent bill, according to a news release.

"These bill credits are one of the many customer benefits resulting from the acquisition of our parent company, South Jersey Industries (SJI), earlier this year, " said Christie McMullen, President & COO, Elizabethtown Gas, "The bill credits reflect our commitment to being a trusted provider of safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to the communities we serve."

Another credit will be applied to bills received in April of 2024. The amount of that credit has not yet been determined.

No action needs to be taken by customers to receive the credit, the company said, it will automatically be applied to existing balances or future gas usage.

The credits are also in addition to a 30% rate reduction announced by Elizabethtown Gas in March, 2023.

Company officials say that rate reduction reduced average monthly bills by nearly $45 per month.

Elizabethtown gas serves 300,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris and Mercer counties.

For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.

