Here is how much more you&#8217;ll pay for electricity in NJ

Here is how much more you’ll pay for electricity in NJ

Townsquare Media illustration

⬆ Electric rates are going up in New Jersey

⬆ State regulators approve rate hikes of nearly 5%

⬆ Small businesses will be hit particularly hard

It is going to cost more to cool your home this summer.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has granted significant rate increases to utility providers for electricity. The higher rates go into effect June 1, 2023.

NJBPU Board President Joseph L. Fiordaliso announced the rate increases on Thursday.

JCP&L customers will see the biggest increases, at 4.8%.

Atlantic City Electric customers will pay 4.1% more.

PSE&G customers will be hit with a bill that is 3.3% higher.

Fiordaliso claimed in a statement that it will have a minimal impact, "In 2023, BGS ratepayers will experience an increase in energy costs that are generally at or below the current rate of inflation.”

That statement is somewhat misleading, since inflation remains the highest it has been in decades.

The BPU estimates monthly bills will rise only between $4 and $5.50, but that is for usage of 650 kilowatt hours. Many New Jersey homes use nearly double that amount. The increases also come just as usage rises into the summer to power air conditioning units.

loading...

It will also put a strain on many New Jersey small businesses, including restaurants and manufacturers, who use significant amounts of electricity. A 3-to-5% increase in utility costs will be especially difficult to absorb when profit margins have already been squeezed by higher inflationary costs.

Generally, demand for electricity is increasing, in part due to the growing popularity of electric powered vehicles. It has put a strain on generating capacities and New Jersey Utilities have struggled to keep up with demand.

Power is auctioned off by generators of electricity, then distributed by New Jersey's utility companies. With the price at auction rising, the NJBPU passes the higher cost on to consumers by granting rate hikes.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

OMG! Cutest pets in New Jersey!

Is your pet cuter? Enter the New Jersey 101.5 Cutest Pets Contest until Feb. 12, 2023. Here are some entries so far.
Filed Under: NJ utilities
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM