The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is reminding residents about all the money-saving opportunities that can reduce energy use and maximize a home's comfort as the winter season approaches but also put more money back in people's pockets.

BPU President Joseph Fiordaliso said as many continue to struggle during the pandemic, it's important to see how utility companies' rebates and incentives can help save them money.

"Our Clean Energy Program offers many no-cost and low-cost solutions that can make a substantial difference on your monthly bill, especially with heating bills climbing as we enter the winter months. These programs, coupled with simple energy-saving tips can bring financial relief to those in need," said Fiordaliso.