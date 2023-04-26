New video shows Robbinsville, NJ cop hit by car that didn’t stop

🔵 A Robbinsville cop has been released from the hospital

🔵 Video shows the patrolman being hit by a driver who is accused of driving away

🔵 Boyle was helping the motorist of a disabled vehicle when he was struck

ROBBINSVILLE — A Robbinsville police officer has been released from the hospital two days after being hit by the driver of a car that appears to leave the scene of the crash in newly released dashcam footage.

Patrolman Connor Boyle, 25, was sent home on crutches with a cast or brace on his right leg from Capital Health Regional Medical Center on Monday, according to Robbinsville police Chief Michael Polaski.

The cop who joined the department last year was struck while helping a disabled motorist on Route 130 south on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m., police said. Rachel Glatt, 52, of East Windsor is accused of being behind the wheel of the Volkswagen Passat that hit him.

Robbinsville Ptlm. Connor Boyle supported by his fellow cops. (via Facebook) Robbinsville Ptlm. Connor Boyle supported by his fellow cops. (Robbinsville via Facebook) loading...

"Patrolman Boyle is expected to make a full recovery and looks forward to getting back to work in his new position," Polaski said. Boyle will take up a new post as a school resource officer at Pond Road Middle School.

Rachel Glatt was arrested at her home in East Windsor after the crash, according to police. She is charged with second-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree assault by auto, reckless driving, failure to change lanes for an emergency vehicle, failure to report a crash, and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury.

Rachel Glatt of East Windsor (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office) Rachel Glatt of East Windsor (Mercer County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

🔵 Video shows Robbinsville cop helping before getting hit

The Robbinsville police said that Patrolman Boyle was helping a motorist with a disabled vehicle at the time of the crash. A new video released by the police department shows the officer trying to get the vehicle to a safer area before the crash.

The disabled vehicle was parked in the right lane of Route 130 south. Flashing from the emergency lights on Boyle's Dodge Charger can be seen in the video.

Robbinsville cop Connor Boyle helps the driver of a disabled vehicle. (Robbinsville police via Facebook) Robbinsville cop Connor Boyle helps the driver of a disabled vehicle. (Robbinsville police via Facebook) loading...

"See this one-way sign right there? There's a parking lot right there. We're gonna push you right into there," Boyle told the driver. As he was still talking, another vehicle came into the frame.

The vehicle, identified by police as a Volkswagen Passat, struck the Charger, then Boyle and the disabled vehicle. The Passat appears to not stop. As the car drives away, it turns on its right blinker before quickly switching to its left blinker.

Robbinsville cop Connor Boyle just as he is struck. (Robbinsville police via Facebook) Robbinsville cop Connor Boyle just as he is struck. (Robbinsville police via Facebook) loading...

In the aftermath of the crash, Robbinsville Mayor and Director of Public Safety Dave Fried and Chief Polaski reminded the public on social media that motorists are required by law to move over for emergency vehicles.

"We need to keep our first responders and vehicle assistance workers safe. Let’s join together to protect those who protect you," Fried and Polaski said. "The simple act of slowing down and moving over will prevent tragedies. Slow down and move over. It’s the law!"

Video of the hit may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised. A link to the video on Facebook is available here.

